How Cherelle Parker wants to govern | Morning Newsletter

It’s the first week of October but it doesn’t feel like it. You can expect to start your week with sunny skies and a high of 80.

Our lead story explores how Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker wants to operate if she clinches the city’s top job.

If Cherelle Parker wins the Philadelphia mayoral election in November, she wants to create advisory councils of industry heavyweights, faith leaders, and policy stakeholders to help guide her administration.

Her message: Get on board now or forfeit your right to complain later.

In her own words: “I need a structure and an organized vehicle that has anyone who has a nickel in the quarter in that industry at the table, so no one is left out,” Parker said. “You may not like the ultimate outcome of the decision, but I will never give anyone the opportunity to say, ‘I have a nickel in the quarter, and this administration didn’t even bother to hear me.’”

The plan is emblematic of how she worked as a legislator in Harrisburg and on City Council.

Philly’s sole Republican Council member will have to fight to keep his seat.

Brian O’Neill has held the 10th District Council seat for a staggering 44 years and Democratic union leader Gary Masino is trying to change that.

Note: It’s one of the only competitive elections on the Nov. 7 ballot. It’s high stakes for the Philadelphia GOP who are also locked in a battle with the progressive Working Families Party for two at-large Council seats that are reserved for non-Democrats.

This isn’t the first time O’Neill has faced competition but this is different. Masino has raised more money than a typical challenger thanks to his construction union allies. Both candidates are running ads on cable which is rare for a district Council race.

Also, both are seen as moderates in their respective parties and are focused on public safety.

👀 Watching: Rep. Matt Gaetz said he’ll try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown.

💭 Wondering: If the Philly thief who stole a shop-vac filled with hundreds of giant hornets opened it yet.

