Today we’re bringing you the story of a woman who was abandoned in Philly as a newborn, featured in The Inquirer decades later — and then found her birth family after 53 years. And wouldn’t you know it, this newsletter played a role in their reunion.

Shelly Ward-Moore was going through her email on June 16 when she opened The Inquirer Morning Newsletter. The subject line that day was, “Can you help her find her biological parents?”

The top story that day was about Cheryl Edwards, a woman who was found in a pillowcase as a newborn in a Philadelphia rowhouse. The headline read: “Abandoned at birth in West Philly in 1967, she still seeks answers.”

“As soon as I saw the headline I was like, ‘I know this story!’ And as soon as I saw my grandfather’s name I screamed,” Ward-Moore, 65, of West Oak Lane, said. “I was the only one home and I ran up the steps and down the steps and I was screaming ‘OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD! This is the baby!’ "

Ward-Moore and other members of her family contacted The Inquirer to say they not only knew Edwards’ story, but they believed they were her biological relatives. And one day before Edwards’ 54th birthday,. DNA test results proved what Ward-Moore believed all along: Edwards is her first cousin.

Our reporter Stephanie Farr has this incredible full story.

More than 100,000 Pennsylvanians and 80,000 New Jerseyans received COVID-19 booster shots, with thousands showing up in the first days that boosters of all three vaccines have been available to millions of Americans.

While shoring up immunity for high-risk Americans, the booster campaign doesn’t chip away at officials’ most pressing goal of getting more people vaccinated: More people in Pennsylvania are getting booster shots than are getting newly vaccinated.

Our reporters Erin McCarthy and Justine McDaniel have the full story.

What you should know today

That's interesting

🍽️ Alex Tewfik quit his job as food editor of Philadelphia magazine to open his own restaurant.

🖼️ The African American Museum in Philadelphia just opened a new exhibit, Portals + Revelations, featuring art by Richard Watson. The new solo exhibition, available through March 6, showcases a variety of Watson’s art over nearly three decades.

🏀 How are the Sixers operating without disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons? Our columnist David Murphy lays out what we’ve learned so far about the new-look Sixers.

Opinions

“Wednesday marks National Mentoring Day, a designation acknowledged mostly by organizations with mentoring programs, like Mighty Writers. In my current role, I get to oversee a growing mentoring program, an initiative no doubt inspired by having a great mentor myself. Having and being a mentor can change your life. You should try it,” writes Tim Whitaker, executive director of the Philadelphia-based literacy nonprofit Mighty Writers.

We reached out to a diverse group of thinkers at Drexel University to help lay out a plan for economic recovery, racial equity, and sustained resilience for Philadelphia. We call it Rebuilding Philly, a series on creating a more equitable city in the wake of COVID-19. The first installment, by Youngmoo Kim of Drexel’s Expressive and Creative Interaction Technologies Center, explores the persistent challenge of closing the digital divide.

