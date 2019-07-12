For Joan Nicholson, summertime is about one thing: protesting. The 85-year-old has become a well-known fixture in Chester County because of her dedication to spreading her antiwar message — every single day. Back in Philly, a nonprofit organization is committed to bringing the city its first supervised injection site, but a federal lawsuit is standing in the way. Now, attorneys general from across the country are weighing in.

Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Why an 85-year-old Chester County woman continues her antiwar protests

For most people, summer conjures up thoughts of BBQs and beach blankets. For Joan Nicholson, the summer heat ignites her passion to protest.

The 85-year-old Chester County woman has become a fixture on the side of Route 1 in Kennett Square. For the last 11 summers, she’s spent hours everyday on that roadway, spreading her antiwar message.

Her signs have evolved with current events, but her basic core ideals remain — Peace, always. No war, no prisons. Justice. A reader asked about her story through Curious Philly and reporter Katie Park has the answer.

Philly’s supervised injection site plan gets backed by other states’ attorneys general

Safehouse, the nonprofit planning to open Philadelphia’s first supervised injection site, is facing a federal lawsuit to keep it from doing so. Now, attorneys general from seven states and Washington D.C. are coming to Safehouse’s defense.

Their argument? The opioid epidemic has cost the country tens of thousands of lives and states should be able to stem the tide of death without interference from the federal government.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain has maintained that such sites are illegal under federal law which forbids the operation of a facility for drug use or sale. The Fraternal Order of Police and community groups in Kensington, the epicenter of Philly’s crisis, echoed McSwain’s sentiment.

A chance at preservation, and apartments, for a Catholic convent in Grays Ferry

Grays Ferry’s St. Gabriel Catholic Church was built in 1909 and quickly became a fixture of Irish Catholic community life in Philadelphia.

Its central role in the neighborhood spanned various decades and conflicts. That’s why residents grew concerned about its fate when the Archdiocese began to market its convent earlier this year. Would the building be destroyed?

For now, it appears that the distinct gray stone building has escaped that fate, but plans are in the works to convert it into 20 apartments — a plan that could serve as a model for preservation citywide.

July 12, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
July 12, 2019

“Since before the Civil War, Hahnemann has been an integral part of the social fabric of Philadelphia, treating underserved populations and training generation after generation of healthcare professionals. ... For the short term, city, state, and federal officials must work with all affected stakeholders to find a solution that keeps Hahnemann’s doors open for good.” Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym on Hahnemann Hospital’s closure and America’s need for healthcare for all.

The Bercy's co-owner Justin Weathers says the rotisserie chicken, pictured center, is his favorite dish on the Ardmore restaurant's menu.
Grace Dickinson / STAFF
The Bercy's co-owner Justin Weathers says the rotisserie chicken, pictured center, is his favorite dish on the Ardmore restaurant's menu.

