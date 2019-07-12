For Joan Nicholson, summertime is about one thing: protesting. The 85-year-old has become a well-known fixture in Chester County because of her dedication to spreading her antiwar message — every single day. Back in Philly, a nonprofit organization is committed to bringing the city its first supervised injection site, but a federal lawsuit is standing in the way. Now, attorneys general from across the country are weighing in.
For most people, summer conjures up thoughts of BBQs and beach blankets. For Joan Nicholson, the summer heat ignites her passion to protest.
The 85-year-old Chester County woman has become a fixture on the side of Route 1 in Kennett Square. For the last 11 summers, she’s spent hours everyday on that roadway, spreading her antiwar message.
Her signs have evolved with current events, but her basic core ideals remain — Peace, always. No war, no prisons. Justice. A reader asked about her story through Curious Philly and reporter Katie Park has the answer.
Safehouse, the nonprofit planning to open Philadelphia’s first supervised injection site, is facing a federal lawsuit to keep it from doing so. Now, attorneys general from seven states and Washington D.C. are coming to Safehouse’s defense.
Their argument? The opioid epidemic has cost the country tens of thousands of lives and states should be able to stem the tide of death without interference from the federal government.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain has maintained that such sites are illegal under federal law which forbids the operation of a facility for drug use or sale. The Fraternal Order of Police and community groups in Kensington, the epicenter of Philly’s crisis, echoed McSwain’s sentiment.
Grays Ferry’s St. Gabriel Catholic Church was built in 1909 and quickly became a fixture of Irish Catholic community life in Philadelphia.
Its central role in the neighborhood spanned various decades and conflicts. That’s why residents grew concerned about its fate when the Archdiocese began to market its convent earlier this year. Would the building be destroyed?
For now, it appears that the distinct gray stone building has escaped that fate, but plans are in the works to convert it into 20 apartments — a plan that could serve as a model for preservation citywide.
- A pregnant woman and her son were killed Thursday when their car was swept away in Berks County in flash flooding that triggered numerous water rescues across Southeastern Pennsylvania.
- Thousands of demonstrators are expected to march in Philly and across the world today to protest the Trump administration’s “inhumane” treatment of migrants. The activism will take place ahead of what the administration says will be a nationwide roundup of undocumented immigrants beginning this weekend.
- The accused mastermind behind the kidnapping and murder of the grandson of Camden’s City Council president has been ordered to remain in jail until trial.
- For years, the unfinished facade of a planned hotel teased residents and business owners near South Street. Construction moved at a snail’s pace for years. Now, much to the surprise of neighbors — and the developers themselves — the end is in sight.
- Speaking of coming to an end, Philly golfers will soon have to say goodbye to one of the city’s five public golf courses due to a lack of profits and “frequent flooding.” And, there’s already plans for the 150 acres the closure will leave behind.
- Scam callers have been around for some time, but they have a new trick up their sleeves — and it all revolves around your personal data.
- If you have a canvas bag and a love for fresh produce, you probably frequent the dozens of weekly farmers’ markets across Philly. But are you making the most of them? Reporter Grace Dickinson breaks down how you can shop smarter.
- A man is claiming that he robbed a Bustleton smoke shop this week because his child needed a life-saving transplant. Authorities aren’t sure if he’s telling the truth, but in an odd turn of events, the suspect returned the money.
- This month marks 50 years since Apollo 11′s moon landing. Did you know that long before Neil Armstrong’s historic steps, scientists tested the limits of human endurance in Bucks County? You can still see the site for yourself and learn all about its “diabolical” past.
“Since before the Civil War, Hahnemann has been an integral part of the social fabric of Philadelphia, treating underserved populations and training generation after generation of healthcare professionals. ... For the short term, city, state, and federal officials must work with all affected stakeholders to find a solution that keeps Hahnemann’s doors open for good.” — Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym on Hahnemann Hospital’s closure and America’s need for healthcare for all.
- Many of us enjoy Jersey Shore beaches, but people are split when it comes to paying for them. The Inquirer opinion team decided to reach out to people on both sides of the beach tag debate.
- Success on the field and in the ticket booths clearly show that U.S. women’s soccer players deserve equal pay. But they’re not alone, professor Caroline Heffernan writes. Other women athletes deserve the same.
The Main Line will be buzzing during the upcoming Ardmore Restaurant Week. We sorted through menu offerings and spoke to restaurateurs to find six of the best deals you can get.