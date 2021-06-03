Hello, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: The child-care shortage right now is keeping parents in the region from getting back to work.

Then: Yellow whistles are being used to sound the alarm by people responding to the rise in anti-Asian violence.

And: Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida will headline this year’s Wawa Welcome America July 4th festival.

P.S. The 76ers bounced the Washington Wizards last night, 129-112, in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. The win comes after patron saint Joel Embiid was sidelined with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

The pandemic created a child-care crisis for working parents in the last year. Now that society is starting to reopen in the area it’s still tough to find, and it’s blocking parents from reentering the workforce. Parents are struggling to leave houses where they’ve been locking down to care for children for months.

Providers in the area have been having a hard time finding workers for their child-care centers. One factor? Low pay.

Perhaps most concerning of all is that the pandemic laid the burden squarely on the shoulders of women, setting the dramatic progress of their role in the workforce fathoms behind where they had advanced. And all of this could severely hinder the economy’s rebound.

Marina Affo's story on the struggles facing area parents right now.

A yellow whistle may look like a piece of plastic. But to everyone who takes the safety device with them, it’s a more meaningful symbol of solidarity in the collective response to the rise in anti-Asian violence. Distribution started in spring. Participants can use the whistles to sound the alarm during a hateful incident.

By design, the whistle is yellow for two reasons. One: the hopeful color of spring daffodils. Two: a reminder that historically, yellow has been the shade of American xenophobia.

“Whistle-blowing is getting attention, attention from the public to the needs of the Asian community and the immigrant community,” Wei Chen, AAU civic-engagement coordinator said, praising the functionality and symbolism.

Reporter Jeff Gammage has the story on the hope behind the yellow whistle.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Getting out of here never looked so artistic. Anyone getting out of town this summer?

🍸 Finally ready for a professional to hand you an adult beverage at cocktail o’clock? This is what you can expect to be “normal” at Philly-area restaurants.

🍲 And while we’re on the topic, check out reporter Mike Klein’s list of newcomer restaurants open in Philly.

🍦 Comp yourself onto a cone with our list of the best ice cream in Philly — from the mix-ins of Weckerley’s to a surprising treat from the buzzy restaurant Laserwolf.

Opinions

“Osaka didn’t quit. She chose herself. She prioritized herself in a way that society has told and shown her and women who look like her it just won’t So they have to do it themselves,” columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about tennis star Naomi Osaka’s courageous act.

“As a member of the media, I have often been dismayed by our fixation with telling Black stories centered on murder and mayhem, tragedy and pain. We must also tell the stories of Black people who organize, strategize, and stand up to racist systems. We must tell the stories of Black victory, because in telling those stories, we acknowledge how powerful Black people really are,” columnist Solomon Jones writes about success stories that deserve to be told.

“Mo’Nique makes a very good point. I don’t like seeing hair bonnets in public either. But what I dislike even more is singling out African American women for criticism over their fashion choices,” columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that playing respectability politics with Black women should stop.

This is where you can go roller skating in Philly this summer, per Billy Penn.

The Atlantic can take you very deep into lessons to learn from volcanoes.

Kate Winslet is a quote machine, and the New York Times nabbed her for a filter-free, heart-to-heart about Mare of Easttown, in which she talks about specifically picking “unflattering” clothes.

Total pro Edith Surreal knows how to rile up a crowd of wrestling fans. Want proof? Look no further than her perfected “Fruit Rollup pin.” It’s in the ring that she says she came into her own, and after a lot of thought, she decided to transition. “Being a wrestler gave me the confidence to transition ... and I transitioned while I was already performing, so I was able to put my transition on display,” she told reporter Stephanie Farr. “Once I started meeting fans and they’d come out to me and share their story, it felt like this is so much bigger than myself.”