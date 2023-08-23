🗳️ ‘You want me on that debate stage’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It should be a mostly sunny day with a high of 81.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been hyping up his debate skills for months. When he announced his second presidential bid back in June, he told voters, “You want me on that debate stage.”

Tonight, he’ll get that chance. The first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate is tonight at 9 p.m. It’ll run for two hours, and broadcast live from Milwaukee. Our lead story breaks down the key things to watch.

Chris Christie has repeatedly taken jabs at the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

He’s tried to capitalize on being anti-Trump, despite backing the former president until Trump falsely claimed he won the 2020 election.

Trump won’t be on the debate stage, though. He’s opted to skip it and instead did a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which is slated to air online during the debate.

This means Christie will have to find a way to make his case without Trump.

Where does he stand? Chris Christie’s popularity hovers around 2% in most national polls and in the high single digits in New Hampshire. He’s a strong debater hoping to stand out in a crowded field where no one has gained much traction. Still, he’ll have to figure out how to make people care about his bid.

The other candidates: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are expected to share the stage.

Newly-released surveillance video shows Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial fire multiple shots at Irizarry within five seconds of getting out of his cruiser last week.

Almost immediately, Dial shot multiple times at near point-blank range through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s car. He fired again through the windshield as he ran backward and circled around the car, the video, obtained by a lawyer for Irizarry’s family, showed. Irizarry was shot six times while seated in the driver’s seat with his windows rolled up.

Reminder: The Police Department’s initial narrative was that Irizzary fled a traffic stop, emerged from his car with a knife, and then “lunged” at officers.

Notable quote: “What about what you just saw could ever be confused as, ‘He got out of the car and lunged at police officers’?” Shaka Johnson, the family’s attorney, asked. “That was an out-and-out, flat out lie.”

Johnson said he intended to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Dial and the city of Philadelphia.

What you should know today

During the 1930s, Rev. Ilsley Boone became the leader of the American nudist movement and established its headquarters in Mays Landing, N.J. There, the baptist minister created Sunshine Park, a nudist colony in the Pinelands.

The story of Boone and Sunshine Park spans from the days of Great Depression to the sexual revolution of the 1960s and 1970s.

It closed in the early 1980s and what’s left now is the ruins of a few buildings, an outdoor shower, and the broken pilings of a dock on the Great Egg Harbor River.

With the future of the land where the colony existed up in the air, former residents tell The Inquirer about their time in one of New Jersey’s most unusual communities.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has skirted questions about his national political aspirations, but he’s also accepting brand-enhancing opportunities. Next month, he’ll headline a convention of New Hampshire Democrats.

🥾Stomping: Lanternflies. The invasive species is still an issue, but the good news is that their impact is not as severe as initially expected.

