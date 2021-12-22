We’re still living that low-40s life on this cloudy Wednesday, so dress accordingly.

Today our early gift to you is a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Eve across the Philly region.

Then, you have to meet the South Philly family sure to inspire the holiday spirit in those still trying to get there.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If you’re like me, Christmas Eve is your quintessential fourth quarter.

Last-minute shopping? ✅

Ingredients for Christmas Day baking? ✅

A place to get away from the in-laws? Again, ✅

Check out our rundown of what’s open, and what’s not, from malls to banks. We’ve also got your holiday logistics, including public transit, mail delivery and even the trash.

What you should know today

For two generations and more than 50 years, the same South Philly family has been showing Philly theater lovers to their seats.

If you’ve seen or had tickets to see the return of The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music, chances are Rita Messina or her younger sister, Susan, helped usher you to your seat.

Up the block at the Kimmel Center, their father, Michael Messina, 75, greets visitors. It’s a new gig of sorts since he used to bring his girls to shows when he started part time as an usher at the Academy of Music.

This story from our reporter Jason Nark really is worth a read if you’re looking for a wholesome tale of a couple of really awesome Philadelphians.

Fond, one of the crown jewels of East Passyunk, has closed its doors after more than a decade of serving Philly diners. Today’s question: Do you know what year Fond opened its doors? Our reporter Mike Klein does, and he has the answer and what the group that brought us Fond is up to next.

Photo of the day

Yep, that’s me celebrating after waiting in line for more than three hours alongside roughly 200 other folks in Fairhill yesterday for a pair of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Here’s where you can get yours today and tomorrow.

Stay safe, Philly. 🙏🏽