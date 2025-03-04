🎓 Making it easier to finish college | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly.

More than 150,000 Philadelphia adults attended some college, but never earned their degree. The nonprofit College Unbound wants to make it easier for them to finish — and it’s seeing early success.

Advertisement

And laid-off federal workers from Pennsylvania are bracing for the “awkward” honor of attending President Donald Trump’s big speech to Congress tonight.

Here’s what to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Around 15% of Philadelphians age 25 and older have attended some college but have not earned a degree. Among Black adults, that share rises to 20%. For many who aimed to finish, life just got in the way, whether the barrier was family obligations or the high cost of higher education.

🎓 Enter: College Unbound. The nonprofit school gives adult learners from underserved communities affordable paths to graduation, with low tuition and strong supports baked in. Early results in the Delaware Valley are impressive, with a 95% retention rate and higher post-grad earnings.

🎓 There are 50 million people who haven’t finished college, according to Wendell Pritchett, the University of Pennsylvania law professor who chairs College Unbound’s board, and he sees it as an urgent problem to fix.

🎓 “We in higher ed should be embarrassed by that [scale] and we’re not,” Pritchett told The Inquirer. “I call it reparations — to repair a lot of the damage that higher ed has caused.”

Education reporter Kristen A. Graham spoke to program participants and leaders about how the “degree completion” school differs from traditional college programs.

Some Philly-area elected officials are bringing fired federal workers to D.C. to watch the president address both chambers of Congress Tuesday night.

The invitees: Among their guests are former employees of the Internal Revenue Service and the departments of education and agriculture.

Faces of the cuts: The invitations are Democrats’ latest attempt to showcase the harm the Trump administration has caused their constituents in its first six weeks, especially via workforce cuts.

A rebuttal: Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to bring constituents who have benefited from Trump’s early policy moves.

Politics reporters Julia Terruso and Fallon Roth have the story.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Seventeen years after a Pennsylvania law forbade the activity, Jenkintown’s Buckets Tavern recently banned what? (Hint: The long-standing dive bar previously had grandfathered-in status to allow it.)

A) Underage drinking

B) Serving food

C) Pole dancing

D) Indoor smoking

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

👚 Mourning: The millennial loss of Forever 21 in the Philadelphia area.

🐂 Meeting: The surprising Pennsylvania stars of bull riding.

🍿 Watching: Anora, The Brutalist, and other Oscar winners in Philly-area theaters.

🏈 Saying goodbye to: Cornerback Darius Slay, who is being released by the Eagles.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: South Philly Mexican BYOB and frequent best-of list maker

CLING HONE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Bryanna Bonner, who solved Monday’s anagram: Autumn Lockwood. The Eagles’ Delco-native associate performance coach is one of the women — alongside Yardley’s Ameena Soliman, the director of football operations and a pro scout — who helped the team behind the scenes in a Super Bowl-winning season.

Photo of the day

🏺 One last updated thing: Kensington-born pottery artist Roberto Lugo’s work mixes modern urban scenes with classical Greek motifs. His new exhibition, Roberto Lugo / Orange and Black, will be on view at the Princeton University Art Museum through July 6.

Enjoy your Tuesday. I’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.