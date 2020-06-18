In Pennsylvania, new coronavirus cases are continuing to decline, according to the state’s health secretary. It’s one of three states federal officials have singled out (along with Montana and Hawaii) where cases have declined for more than 42 days. New Jersey’s new cases are also dropping, with the seven-day average in the state now slightly lower than Pennsylvania’s. For more on local COVID-19 cases, including those in your county, visit our page tracking the spread of the coronavirus in our region.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Crews cover another Columbus monument in Philly

On Tuesday, city workers covered a Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza in South Philly. Yesterday, the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. boarded up the bottom of a Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing. So, why exactly are these Columbus memorials such an issue right now? My colleague Nick Vadala explains.

Those who have called for the removal of the statue in South Philly have few kind words to say about Columbus, including Mayor Jim Kenney, who said the explorer “enslaved indigenous people and punished those who failed to meet his expected service by severing limbs, or in some cases, murder.” But Columbus does have at least one supporter in city government: an assistant district attorney who referred to Columbus as “the first civil-rights activist of the Americas.”

Between feces and bodily fluids, the coronavirus makes SEPTA’s dirtiest jobs even tougher

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, SEPTA workers who clean the transit agency’s vehicles have to take extra precautions with the gobs of spit found on subway car floors. Now, you can’t just sweep over them for fear of spreading viral particles, one SEPTA cleaner told my colleagues Jason Laughlin and Patricia Madej.

Over 500 workers clean and disinfect stations and vehicles each day. It’s a job that’s taken on new importance because of the coronavirus, especially as SEPTA returns to closer-to-normal schedules.

Juneteenth will be a Philadelphia city holiday

Kenney announced this week that he will designate Juneteenth as an official city holiday, closing city offices and facilities tomorrow. The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Here are some recipes to help with your Juneteenth celebrations. And, if you want to grab a bottle (or two), these black-owned wineries ship to Philly.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@frecklesandredhair/Instagram

Anybody else been finding neighborhood art on their walks? Thanks for sharing these, @frecklesandredhair.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

CORRECTION: In yesterday’s newsletter, the caption under the #OurPhilly photo indicated that opera performances at the Victor Cafe were ongoing. Those performances ended, for the time being, on Sunday.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Hair salon social distancing
Signe Wilkinson
Hair salon social distancing

“If nothing more, we need to remind ourselves that the world is looking at the same images we are and seeing the difference between who we say we are and who we are indeed. Only when we close that gap will the marching and protesting signify that, finally, America has had enough.” — writes former Daily News columnist Elmer Smith about whether the outcry over the death of George Floyd will result in meaningful change.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Connecting loved ones

Robin Ross, a chaplain at Albert Einstein Medical Center, stands outside the hospital in the city's Logan section.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
Robin Ross, a chaplain at Albert Einstein Medical Center, stands outside the hospital in the city's Logan section.

Robin Ross is a chaplain at Einstein Medical Center who works with COVID-19 patients. She was a Philadelphia schoolteacher until, after seven years, she felt called to do something else. She enrolled in seminary and has been working over the last few months with COVID-19 patients and families, uniting them through technology.