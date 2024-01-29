Investigating construction oversight | Morning Newsletter
12 illuminating takeaways
The Morning Newsletter
Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter
Our top story from reporter Samantha Melamed is a revelatory one. Here are the most illuminating and infuriating takeaways from our yearlong investigation into construction oversight in Philadelphia.
It’s going to be sunny and in the 40s soon.
And on a lighter note, here are the most in-demand concerts coming to Philly including old rubber lips.
— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
12 disturbing lessons from our yearlong investigation into Philly’s construction oversight
🎤 Now I’m passing the microphone to Samantha Melamed for an important story uncovered over a year of work.
“One moment, Tracey Judon was standing in his bedroom on the second floor of a South Philadelphia rowhouse. The next, he was in freefall — hurtling into a trench below in a blur of sparking electrical wires and falling debris.
He is one of hundreds of Philadelphians who have survived a rowhouse collapse or whose homes were rendered unsafe during construction next door. Some were forced to abandon their homes as cracks widened and walls bowed. Others said that they live in constant fear that their homes could fall on them, but that they can’t afford to leave or make necessary repairs.
A yearlong Inquirer investigation revealed that a surge in residential construction, a culture of impunity among developers and contractors, and inadequate oversight have enabled what advocates call “construction destruction” to destroy homes across the city. Here’s what we uncovered.
What you should know today
A video has brought up questions about the police shooting of Alexander Spencer in Fairhill as police investigate the chaotic struggle that left an officer wounded by gunfire.
Teen murder suspect Shane Pryor was apprehended Sunday, four days after his escape from custody at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to propose $282.8 million in new state funding for public transit in his budget that’s coming up soon.
A casino smoking ban is headed for a key vote in the New Jersey Senate.
Would Kalaya by any other name taste as sweet? Let’s discuss restaurant names.
Now’s the time to talk 76ers MVP contenders.
This van is ready to provide reentry support services on the go.
We’re getting big talent on our stages with the 10 most in-demand concerts coming to Philly in 2024.
🧠 Trivia time
Philly likes to show up and show out the Olympics and James Beard awards as we saw last week. Who repped the USA as a long jumper at the 2000 Summer Olympics AND was a semifinalist at the James Beard awards that same year?
A) Omar Tate
B) Dawn Burrell
C) Jesse Ito
D) Julius Jackson
Think you know? Check your answer.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Embiid’s 70-point outing cemented him as the latest installment in a long line of historic Philly moments. Who do we as a staff think is No. 1 of all time?
Hint: Joel’s just happy to be in the same conversation. And this flower is wilting. 🥀
LAINCHAM BERTWIL
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Cleaver who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Jalen Carter.
Photo of the day
Want to know some of the most Philly tattoos artists at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival have inked? We talked to four of them.
Enjoy that taste of spring. We’ll be down the Shore before you know it.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.