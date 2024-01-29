Investigating construction oversight | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our top story from reporter Samantha Melamed is a revelatory one. Here are the most illuminating and infuriating takeaways from our yearlong investigation into construction oversight in Philadelphia.

It’s going to be sunny and in the 40s soon.

And on a lighter note, here are the most in-demand concerts coming to Philly including old rubber lips.

12 disturbing lessons from our yearlong investigation into Philly’s construction oversight

“One moment, Tracey Judon was standing in his bedroom on the second floor of a South Philadelphia rowhouse. The next, he was in freefall — hurtling into a trench below in a blur of sparking electrical wires and falling debris.

He is one of hundreds of Philadelphians who have survived a rowhouse collapse or whose homes were rendered unsafe during construction next door. Some were forced to abandon their homes as cracks widened and walls bowed. Others said that they live in constant fear that their homes could fall on them, but that they can’t afford to leave or make necessary repairs.

A yearlong Inquirer investigation revealed that a surge in residential construction, a culture of impunity among developers and contractors, and inadequate oversight have enabled what advocates call “construction destruction” to destroy homes across the city. Here’s what we uncovered.

🧠 Trivia time

Philly likes to show up and show out the Olympics and James Beard awards as we saw last week. Who repped the USA as a long jumper at the 2000 Summer Olympics AND was a semifinalist at the James Beard awards that same year?

A) Omar Tate

B) Dawn Burrell

C) Jesse Ito

D) Julius Jackson

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Embiid’s 70-point outing cemented him as the latest installment in a long line of historic Philly moments. Who do we as a staff think is No. 1 of all time?

Hint: Joel’s just happy to be in the same conversation. And this flower is wilting. 🥀

LAINCHAM BERTWIL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Cleaver who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Jalen Carter.

Photo of the day

Want to know some of the most Philly tattoos artists at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival have inked? We talked to four of them.

Enjoy that taste of spring. We’ll be down the Shore before you know it.

