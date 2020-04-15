Could we still be going through periods of social distancing in 2022? That might be the case, according to experts from Harvard. But right now, Philadelphia’s outbreak is one of the biggest in the country, if you’re looking at raw infection counts. When you factor in population size, though, the city is doing a better job controlling the outbreak when compared with many other places in the United States. Also, for a video on how to make your own mask, scroll down to the bottom of the newsletter.
Philly’s coronavirus outbreak is one of the biggest in the country, judging by the number of infections that have been confirmed. But the city’s rate of infection (the number of cases divided by the number of people) is significantly lower than those of other major cities.
Just over 40 of every 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus. That ranks 68th out of more than 3,000 U.S. counties, according to a Johns Hopkins database. And that’s much lower than cities including New York, Detroit, and New Orleans.
Mathematical modeling by Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health shows that prolonged or periodic restrictions may be needed for two more years. That’s because coronavirus infections will rebound and threaten to overwhelm hospitals even after the current social distancing measures are lifted.
“Predicting an end to the pandemic in the summer ... is not consistent with what we know," the study’s senior author said yesterday.
Thomas Frey volunteers to distribute Blessing Bags, Ziploc bags containing a day’s food, to homeless people in Philadelphia. But Frey and others used to distribute a thousand bags a month in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. Now, they’re doing a thousand bags a week.
Frey and his church are one tiny part of Philadelphia’s food supply for homeless people, which has been decimated during the coronavirus pandemic.
- More first responders are getting the coronavirus. And Mayor Jim Kenney is under pressure to release how many Philadelphia city workers have contracted the disease.
- Emergency marriage licenses are saving some Philadelphians who are in danger of losing their health insurance.
- Philadelphia-area suicide hotlines are seeing an increase in calls related to the coronavirus.
- The Poconos were marketed as a pandemic haven. Turns out they aren’t — at all.
- Pennsylvania is keeping its hospitals’ coronavirus emergency plans secret.
- People on food stamps aren’t allowed to order groceries for delivery. Could that change?
- 💰Stimulus checks are coming, but many people in Philly might have to wait longer to get them. And if you can afford it, there are some ways you can use that money to help others.
- 🤣A funny joke at a Phoenixville movie theater led to a Punny Marquee Contest that got 400 entries in its first week. Some examples: Good Will Hunting for Toilet Paper and Scarf Face.
- 🏈Sorry, Dallas, New York, and Washington. The Eagles are getting a “huge” advantage right now, according to columnist Marcus Hayes.
- 🐈An ex-Fox 29 anchor is writing her second act in Philly.
- 🐕Is the pet industry really “recession-proof”?
- 🤔A Philly musician is examining what extinct animals sounded like. And he records them, in case you were curious about what you might have heard from a great auk.
“While the affluent flee to airy vacation homes, folks in Reserve, La., with their poisoned lungs, are sitting ducks. The virus isn’t just lethal but an exposer of painful truth.” — writes Will Bunch in his debut newsletter. The Inquirer’s national opinion columnist writes about the deadly mix of toxic air, racism, and the coronavirus. You can sign up for to get his weekly newsletter here.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about how black men can’t wear face masks and not expect to get negative reactions.
- Governors’ leadership is critical during the coronavirus pandemic, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
- A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman wanted more beer. And Coors Light answered the call, Penn Live reports.
- Philadelphia is installing public bathrooms and sinks at City Hall intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Billy Penn reports.
- No audience means no stand-up. Here’s NBC News on how comedians are finding new ways to make us laugh.
Here’s a step-by-step video to help you make your own face mask. It’s based on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.