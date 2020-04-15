Could we still be going through periods of social distancing in 2022? That might be the case, according to experts from Harvard. But right now, Philadelphia’s outbreak is one of the biggest in the country, if you’re looking at raw infection counts. When you factor in population size, though, the city is doing a better job controlling the outbreak when compared with many other places in the United States. Also, for a video on how to make your own mask, scroll down to the bottom of the newsletter.

How does Philadelphia’s coronavirus outbreak compare to other big cities?

Philly’s coronavirus outbreak is one of the biggest in the country, judging by the number of infections that have been confirmed. But the city’s rate of infection (the number of cases divided by the number of people) is significantly lower than those of other major cities.

Just over 40 of every 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the coronavirus. That ranks 68th out of more than 3,000 U.S. counties, according to a Johns Hopkins database. And that’s much lower than cities including New York, Detroit, and New Orleans.

Coronavirus outbreaks — and social distancing — may continue into 2022, Harvard experts predict

Mathematical modeling by Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health shows that prolonged or periodic restrictions may be needed for two more years. That’s because coronavirus infections will rebound and threaten to overwhelm hospitals even after the current social distancing measures are lifted.

“Predicting an end to the pandemic in the summer ... is not consistent with what we know," the study’s senior author said yesterday.

The coronavirus killed panhandling and closed food pantries. This volunteer is scrambling to keep homeless Philadelphians alive.

Thomas Frey volunteers to distribute Blessing Bags, Ziploc bags containing a day’s food, to homeless people in Philadelphia. But Frey and others used to distribute a thousand bags a month in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. Now, they’re doing a thousand bags a week.

Frey and his church are one tiny part of Philadelphia’s food supply for homeless people, which has been decimated during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the affluent flee to airy vacation homes, folks in Reserve, La., with their poisoned lungs, are sitting ducks. The virus isn’t just lethal but an exposer of painful truth.” — writes Will Bunch in his debut newsletter. The Inquirer’s national opinion columnist writes about the deadly mix of toxic air, racism, and the coronavirus. You can sign up for to get his weekly newsletter here.

Your Daily Dose of | Making a face mask

Here’s a step-by-step video to help you make your own face mask. It’s based on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.