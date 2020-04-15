Could we still be going through periods of social distancing in 2022? That might be the case, according to experts from Harvard. But right now, Philadelphia’s outbreak is one of the biggest in the country, if you’re looking at raw infection counts. When you factor in population size, though, the city is doing a better job controlling the outbreak when compared with many other places in the United States. Also, for a video on how to make your own mask, scroll down to the bottom of the newsletter.