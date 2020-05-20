Pennsylvania released long-awaited information on the nursing homes in the state where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents. And most of those with 20 or more deaths are in and around Philly. My colleague also spoke with people working in food and grocery delivery about the sometimes “demoralizing and dehumanizing” nature of their work right now.

What working food and grocery delivery is really like during the coronavirus

The people who are delivering meals and groceries say that working during the coronavirus has been, at times, dehumanizing.

Couriers shared their experiences with my colleague Samantha Melamed, who wrote and illustrated their stories.

The owner of Hahnemann hospital says he’s not the coronavirus villain you think he is

In many ways, Joel Freedman fits the profile of the villain Philadelphia activists had looked for. He was the private equity owner of Hahnemann University Hospital who drew Bernie Sanders to the city after the hospital filed for bankruptcy last summer. Then, this spring, when the city was trying to use the closed hospital to fight the coronavirus, Mayor Jim Kenney accused Freedman of “trying to make a buck.”

In an interview with my colleague Harold Brubaker, Freedman said that he would have lost $600,000 a month if the city had taken his original offer for rent, and he didn’t have a lot of flexibility in what he could do with the facility. He also spoke about the threats he received in the aftermath.

Most nursing homes with 20 or more coronavirus deaths are in Philly and its suburbs, long-sought data show

Pennsylvania released long-sought data with the names of nursing homes with coronavirus cases and deaths. You can view the entire, searchable list here.

About four dozen long-term-care facilities across the state have seen at least 20 residents die, data show. And 28 of them were in Philadelphia and its suburbs. But some of the figures provided by the state do not align with data provided by local officials and senior facility operators.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Gov. Wolf: No beaches! Shelter at your perfectly safe nursing home
Gov. Wolf: No beaches! Shelter at your perfectly safe nursing home

“I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve heard that kind of dismissive justification for not wearing masks or defying social distancing guidelines or acting a complete fool because someone had the — gasp — nerve to suggest that we be decent to one another. Endless examples of people yelling, whining or worse when asked to wear a mask, for instance, are just a Google search away.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about the motivations of people who are not following certain public health protocols.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Watching legendary games

If you're missing sports, you can watch old games, highlights, and documentaries, including an MLB-produced look at the Phillies' 2008 World Series-winning team.

The best way to get your sports fix right now might be by turning back the clock. My colleague Marc Narducci created a playlist of Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, and Sixers videos that will “make you remember why you love them, and forget (at least for a little while) that there are no new games.”