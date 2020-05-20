“I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve heard that kind of dismissive justification for not wearing masks or defying social distancing guidelines or acting a complete fool because someone had the — gasp — nerve to suggest that we be decent to one another. Endless examples of people yelling, whining or worse when asked to wear a mask, for instance, are just a Google search away.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about the motivations of people who are not following certain public health protocols.