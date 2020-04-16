As the state’s shutdown order goes on, Pennsylvanians who are still working are questioning whether their employers are truly “life-sustaining” businesses. At the same time, the state legislature passed a bill that would reopen more businesses despite a top health official’s warnings.

On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses are also battling supply shortages and tension with employers

Dawn Kulach, 39, of Sicklerville, N.J., poses for a portrait outside her home wearing her N95 mask and gloves on Wednesday.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

My colleagues Aubrey Whelan and Jason Laughlin spoke with nurses who say they’re stunned by how their employers react when they’ve tried to point out the risks they’re facing and the lack of protective gear they have. Some have been punished for speaking out and have even been fired.

Yesterday, nurses protested outside several Philadelphia-area hospitals, calling for better safety practices on the job. The Pennsylvania Department of Health estimates that about 5% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are health-care workers, but that’s likely an undercount.

The Pennsylvania legislature has passed a bill that would reopen more businesses as the state’s top health official warns that it would put ‘more lives at risk'

The legislation would basically redefine essential businesses and provide a road map for employers to reopen if they take certain safety precautions. It’s unclear, though, if Gov. Tom Wolf will sign the legislation.

That’s partly because he would be going against the advice of the state’s top health official, his own administration, and Democratic party leaders. If he vetoes the bill, Republicans do not have enough votes to override it.

Employees at Pa.’s ‘life-sustaining’ businesses question if their work is worth the risk

There’s some ambiguity around which Pennsylvania businesses qualify as “life-sustaining.” That’s leaving some workers wondering whether they are unnecessarily risking their lives to do their jobs. Some workers said they don’t feel safe going to work, but can’t afford to take unpaid leave or to lose their jobs. Others said they were afraid to take on their employers.

Pennsylvania officials yesterday implemented new rules that will require all businesses to make sure their employees and customers wear masks.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Post-Covid Main Street
Signe Wilkinson
Signe Wilkinson

“All that to say that the pandemic hasn’t just done a number on the world as we knew it. It’s also doing a number on our identities. Who the hell am I anymore?” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about how coronavirus is throwing her into an identity crisis.

Your Daily Dose of | Bringing joy

Raishad Hardnett/Staff

With Camden students quarantined at home, a caravan of middle and elementary school teachers decided to bring joy and connection to them in their own way. Just before Easter, a group of faculty and staff from KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy drove through several neighborhoods in Camden, honking and waving at students.