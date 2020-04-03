There are now more than one million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide. In our region, we’re continuing to see numbers climb — prompting officials to prepare hospitals, some already at capacity, for even more. This reality has inspired medical students in the Philly area to help in any way they can, from graduating early to making protective gear by hand. And in an effort to rehabilitate their business, several merchants in Philly’s beloved Italian Market are coming together to make an offer to customers.