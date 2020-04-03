There are now more than one million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide. In our region, we’re continuing to see numbers climb — prompting officials to prepare hospitals, some already at capacity, for even more. This reality has inspired medical students in the Philly area to help in any way they can, from graduating early to making protective gear by hand. And in an effort to rehabilitate their business, several merchants in Philly’s beloved Italian Market are coming together to make an offer to customers.

Coronavirus cases still rising as Pa., N.J. officials prepare hospitals for even more

More than one million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. And the numbers keep climbing in our region.

Pennsylvania announced more than 1,200 new cases on Thursday, and several New Jersey hospitals reached capacity as Gov. Phil Murphy announced 182 more deaths. And Pennsylvania officials claim the rise in numbers is “not just [because] of more testing.”

In both states, an emphasis is being placed on hospitals’ ability to handle a surge in patients. In New Jersey, Murphy has signaled that relief is on the way for overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, officials are urging people to stay home. They say the health-care system has the capacity to treat people. And they want to keep it that way.

Merchants at Philly’s Italian Market team up during coronavirus

The Italian Market, a staple of Philadelphia’s culinary scene, has been hit by the coronavirus closures like many local business districts. Now, the merchants there are joining forces.

Fifteen Italian Market businesses, including Di Bruno’s, Anthony’s Chocolate House, and Cappuccio’s Meats, are working with Philly-based Habitat Logistics to offer free delivery through Easter.

Meanwhile, my colleague Michael Klein is keeping track of Philly-area restaurants that are still open for pickup and delivery.

How medical students across the region are helping fight the coronavirus

This week, local medical students at Thomas Jefferson University assembled thousands of face shields. Another group of students raised money for protective gear for hospitals and paramedics.

As the coronavirus has spread, most medical students in our region and across the country were pulled off of their clinical rotations. But it didn’t stop them from joining the fight. “We felt pretty helpless sitting at home," said Gabrielle Yankelevich, a third-year medical student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. “We all just wanted to help.”

Medical schools like Rutgers’ are sending their graduates off early so they can start residences if hospitals need them as cases mount. As one graduate who is headed to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania put it, the opportunity to help combat coronavirus is something "we’ve all been pining for.”

News about the coronavirus is changing quickly. My colleagues are devoted to telling the stories of its impact on our region’s health, families, work, economy, and so much more. Now, we want you to play a role in our reporting. We hope to hear from as many people as possible.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Friday, April 3
Rob Tornoe / Staff
Friday, April 3

“The coronavirus has the possibility of becoming a death penalty for the 95,000 people behind bars in Pennsylvania. ... As the rest of society scrambles to alter life and maintain social distance, the state’s and counties’ departments of corrections must manage the safety of a population that can do little of either.”The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that it’s time for state officials to address the coronavirus in Pennsylvania jails and prisons.

Your Daily Dose of | Lizzo

Lizzo performs at the Liberty stage for the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, Pa.
Grammy-award winning singer Lizzo sent something personal to health professionals and workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to show her gratitude for their battle against the coronavirus. She called it the least she could do.