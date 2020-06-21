I was first drawn to journalism because I always loved to write and in high school, I realized there was a job where I could write all the time and someone would pay me for it. I also quickly realized the excitement of having a front-row seat to history — whether it’s politics, sports, cultural moments — and conveying those events so all our readers can get a feel for the sights, sounds, and impact. And there’s a service aspect. As a politics and government reporter, it’s my job to tell people what their government is up to and to explain policy debates and political maneuvering in ways that give people a more clear understanding of the issues and their public officials. People are busy with other parts of their lives, so my job is to make government and politics digestible, and give them good information so they can make informed decisions.