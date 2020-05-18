As we inch closer to summer, beach-goers and Shore towns are trying to figure out how to proceed. More beaches reopened this weekend as a sort of test run for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Here’s how that went.

Some Shore beaches started to reopen with social distancing on the beach but not on the boardwalk

In a practice run for Memorial Day weekend, three more Jersey Shore beaches reopened this weekend. People were mostly following social-distancing rules and staying apart from each other. But on Ocean City’s boardwalk, thousands were standing close together in what could be a warning for an uncertain summer season. Here’s what the beaches and boardwalks looked like.

Some renters are still debating whether they’ll make the trip down the Shore. And those who are there might have questions about wearing masks. Here’s what you need to know before you even think about going to the beach.

COVID-19 shutdowns wounded their businesses. Now, as Philly firms sue their insurers, an epic battle looms.

Should insurance companies pay for business losses due to the coronavirus? In courtrooms both locally and nationally, small businesses and insurers are in a high-stakes battle over whether business-interruption policies will have to pay out for the losses businesses have seen during coronavirus shutdowns.

Already, local restaurants, medical and dental practices, hotels, sports arenas, and more have filed suits. And more are expected as insurance companies begin denying claims. Some lawyers want the individual cases to be consolidated into one nationwide suit to be heard in front of one judge, possibly in Philadelphia.

With hundreds of billions of dollars at stake, both the businesses and insurance companies claim that the outcomes of the suits have the potential to end them.

From ‘Can I have your vote’? to ‘How can I help?’ Coronavirus has transformed campaigning for the Pa. primary.

Candidates who are running for office are facing a new political landscape. No more retail politics and door-knocking. Handshakes at community centers are no longer. News coverage that once focused on local elections is now focused on the pandemic.

Instead, campaigns are trying to help people get food or get connected to agencies and programs they need. Candidates are hoping that the help now will mean a vote for them later.

What you need to know today

Opinions

America’s masked response to COVID-19
“Barbershops and beauty salons are sanctuaries. They are where we go to get groomed, but also to connect with folks and catch up on the latest news. Besides liquor stores and small grocers, they are the only viable businesses in some neighborhoods.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about things we can do to help barbers and hairstylists during the pandemic.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | ‘Pomp and Circumstance'

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance No. 1."
It wouldn’t be a graduation without hearing some of Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D Major, the traditional accompaniment to caps and gowns. So, the Philadelphia Orchestra made its recording available to all grads.