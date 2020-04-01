Believe it or not, it’s April, which means that the weirdest month (so far) of the 21st century is over. And we’re still learning more about how the coronavirus is spreading in our region, with hundreds more confirmed cases announced yesterday in nine counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Should you be wearing a mask in public?

Two women walk along South Street wearing masks. Experts are increasingly encouraging Americans to wear masks while out in public.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Two women walk along South Street wearing masks. Experts are increasingly encouraging Americans to wear masks while out in public.

A month ago, the U.S. surgeon general tweeted, “STOP BUYING MASKS!” But at that time, only 57 people in the country had tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, more than 100,000 Americans have tested positive, and the narrative on whether everyone should wear some type of facial covering when out in public is shifting.

Laid-off workers battle outages and jammed phone lines as Pa. unemployment system buckles from coronavirus surge

More than 830,000 Pennsylvanians in the last two weeks have found themselves without a job or income. By the end of last week, the number of new unemployment claims filed since Gov. Tom Wolf shut the state down surpassed the total for all of 2019. And that’s causing the state’s unemployment compensation system to malfunction.

Also, because it’s the first of the month, rent is due today. It’s the first time rent is due since the mass layoffs and joblessness because of the coronavirus. For now, renters are resorting to new tactics to make due.

Answering your coronavirus questions

My colleagues have tracked down answers to your questions, ones that will help you separate fact from fiction and understand how you can best protect yourself and your family. Bookmark this page because we’re updating it consistently. And if you have a question, email curiousphilly@inquirer.com.

Here’s some of what we’ve looked into:

Why is it (still) so hard to get a coronavirus test?

What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus and what should you do if you think you have it? How about what you should do if someone in your house is sick?

How can you talk to your friends who still aren’t social distancing?

For parents: How can you work at home with kids and calm a child’s fears about the coronavirus?

What do terms like pandemic and social distancing actually mean?

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Hahnemann Hospital shut down by the greed virus
Signe Wilkinson
Hahnemann Hospital shut down by the greed virus

“If one thing has become clear during this pandemic, it’s just how quickly our world comes to a screeching halt without the store clerks and delivery drivers and warehouse workers and housekeepers. We owe them. We’ve owed them for a very long time.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas on why shaming shouldn’t be the reason employers end up doing right by their workers.

Your Daily Dose of | Staying Strong

Ashley Greenblatt demonstrates a squat thrust.
Ashley Greenblatt demonstrates a squat thrust.

Certified personal trainer and coach Ashley Greenblatt gives us a full-body fitness routine that can be done with objects from around your house. For example, you can use a weighted object like a laundry detergent bottle and a small- to medium-size pillow.