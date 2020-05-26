It was a different sort of Memorial Day in the Philly region this year, with social distancing measures preventing mass gatherings to commemorate the day. Smaller gatherings and virtual ceremonies were held, though. And, at the Shore, cloudy skies kept beaches less crowded than they otherwise might have been, even with the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally, there would have been a public service at the Washington Crossing National Cemetary in Bucks County. This year, though, retired Marine Tom Jankiewicz and two other members of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation placed American flags in front of about 135 gravestone markers.
The coronavirus pandemic meant that there were no large gatherings to commemorate Memorial Day in the region yesterday. Instead, virtual ceremonies were pre-recorded or shown live online. And, nationally, musicians marked the day with a playing of “Taps.” Here’s what the weekend looked like in pictures.
Hilco Global, the Chicago company that’s buying the 1,300-acre Philadelphia Energy Solutions property in South Philly, has a long history of buying and salvaging distressed businesses and real estate. But its record as a developer is mixed. With the sale of what used to be the East Coast’s biggest oil refinery set to close around the end of the month, Hilco officials still have not publicly released a plan for the South Philly property.
National polling averages show President Trump is near even with Joe Biden among voters older than 65. That’s a group of voters he won by 10 points in the 2016 election. One of the likely reasons for his “senior slide,” my colleague Julia Terruso reports, is Trump’s response to the coronavirus, which has disproportionately affected the elderly.
- When offices reopen, fresh air is going to be a hot amenity — if companies can afford it.
- The next time you go to the dentist, you could have to pay more. Here’s why.
- Even though economies are reopening, a new survey finds that American consumers’ confidence is shattered.
- The future of higher education could be shaped, in part, by what colleges learned when they adapted to holding virtual exams this spring.
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker renewed his effort on Memorial Day to get the names of 74 sailors added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Memorial Day can help us reflect on the past and remember those who are no longer with us. Thank you for sharing, @kslouf.
- 🛋️Here are the ways your home office is ruining your back. (Hint: sitting on your couch is not the same as having a desk.)
- ⚾An unsung hero from the 1980 Phillies changed the World Series with a single pitch. Then he changed his life by getting sober.
- 🦅A non-traditional offseason could mean that the Eagles’ rookies won’t play key roles this season.
- 🎭The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped this middle-school musical, which is now going virtual.
- ⚽Missing sports? The two best teams in one of the world’s best soccer leagues are squaring off today. Here’s a preview and information on how you can watch.
“Anticipation is sometimes the best part of life. We are lucky when we are happy and healthy enough to make future plans. But this summer, we may only have memories to share, not plans to make. Philadelphia, I already miss you.” — writes Tina Isen Fox, a freelance writer in suburban Philly, about the things she’s already missing about summer.
- Mayor Kenney hasn’t taken advantage of Philadelphia’s fiscal boom, writes Dan Pearson, an urban policy enthusiast and political activist in South Philly.
- Jessica Sabella, also known as Jammin’ Jessie on Radio 104.5, writes about missing the “magical bond” music creates.
Philadelphia-based Amerihealth Caritas launched a program called Care Crew to encourage employees to volunteer at least four hours a year. But in 2019, employee Vidya Iyer blew that suggestion way out of the water, donating 533 hours of her own time, energy, and skills to nonprofits and causes close to her. And the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed her pace.