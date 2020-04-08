Economically, things were looking up for many in Philadelphia. But then the coronavirus hit, and thousands lost their jobs and the city began to reassess its budget due to lost tax revenue. And that’s far from the city’s only issue. For example, Philadelphia thought it would be getting a half-million masks for first responders until its order was canceled.

Philly ordered a half-million masks to protect first responders from the coronavirus. They never arrived.

A surgical N95 respirator is pictured in Philadelphia. The respirators are in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
A surgical N95 respirator is pictured in Philadelphia. The respirators are in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Philadelphia closed on a deal for 500,000 N95 masks for police, firefighters, and other first responders. Even though they were about five times more expensive than normal, officials were glad to get them. But they never came. The order was canceled by the supplier, giving a window into what has become a national scandal as governments and health-care systems struggle to protect those on the front lines.

Philadelphia’s economy was on an upswing. Then the coronavirus hit.

The Pew Charitable Trusts’ annual “State of the City” report shows that while Philly’s violent crime rate continues to rise and the poverty rate remains the highest in any big city, there were gains last year in areas including population, educational attainment, and jobs. But the coronavirus has thrown any future gains for a loop. And, more immediately, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is already prepping for “painful" cuts to the city’s budget and services.

The coronavirus crisis has put millions out of work. Here are the stories of 9 from the Philadelphia region.

Jobs losses across Pennsylvania have been particularly steep. About 783,000 people filed for unemployment claims during the first two weeks of the shutdown. And in Philadelphia, the crisis has struck everyone in some way. In the poorest big city in America, thousands of people had jobs in retail, restaurants, and the service sector, which were among the first industries to suddenly find themselves rudderless.

“In other words, these pandemics exposed how treatment of the body is political — which has long been true in the U.S. Slavery reduced black people, and so black bodies, to a commodity and profitable end.” — writes Abdul Aliy-Muhammad, an organizer and writer who was born and raised in West Philly, about the impact of the coronavirus and past pandemics on black bodies.

Reef Hall sits for a portrait to show off a snakeskin design on his prosthetic leg at his home in Williamstown, N.J.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Reef Hall sits for a portrait to show off a snakeskin design on his prosthetic leg at his home in Williamstown, N.J.

In 1996, a 4-year-old child lost his foot on a SEPTA escalator. Where is he now? At first, Shareif Hall, who now goes by Reef, was hesitant to show his leg. The 27-year-old is now a model who designs vinyl wraps for his prosthetics.