Economically, things were looking up for many in Philadelphia. But then the coronavirus hit, and thousands lost their jobs and the city began to reassess its budget due to lost tax revenue. And that’s far from the city’s only issue. For example, Philadelphia thought it would be getting a half-million masks for first responders until its order was canceled.
In late March, Philadelphia closed on a deal for 500,000 N95 masks for police, firefighters, and other first responders. Even though they were about five times more expensive than normal, officials were glad to get them. But they never came. The order was canceled by the supplier, giving a window into what has become a national scandal as governments and health-care systems struggle to protect those on the front lines.
The Pew Charitable Trusts’ annual “State of the City” report shows that while Philly’s violent crime rate continues to rise and the poverty rate remains the highest in any big city, there were gains last year in areas including population, educational attainment, and jobs. But the coronavirus has thrown any future gains for a loop. And, more immediately, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is already prepping for “painful" cuts to the city’s budget and services.
Jobs losses across Pennsylvania have been particularly steep. About 783,000 people filed for unemployment claims during the first two weeks of the shutdown. And in Philadelphia, the crisis has struck everyone in some way. In the poorest big city in America, thousands of people had jobs in retail, restaurants, and the service sector, which were among the first industries to suddenly find themselves rudderless.
- Cell phone records show a dramatic drop in regional travel outside of Philly after Gov. Wolf’s COVID-19 order.
- Thousands of Pennsylvania state workers are still reporting for work. The reason: limited technology.
- Construction at the future South Philly casino is continuing despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus shutdown and at least one worker’s testing positive.
- New Jersey is moving its presidential primary to July.
- Federal student loans are officially suspended. But even so, college students feel like they’re being forgotten.
- SEPTA will be closing stations and limiting service with a “lifeline” schedule that starts tomorrow. Three employees have died from the coronavirus.
- If you’re unemployed and uninsured because of the coronavirus, you may be eligible for Medicaid.
- 😷How should you clean your face mask? Can you make your own disinfecting wipes?
- 🐯Vets had previously said that pets couldn’t get the coronavirus. But, after tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo tested positive, are your dogs and cats still safe?
- ⚖️The long layoff has allowed the 76ers to step back and self-assess. Two of our columnists put themselves in the franchise’s shoes and decide on coach Brett Brown’s future. Should he stay? Or should he go?
- 🍽️Passover starts tonight. Having a virtual seder? Send us your screenshots and stories.
- 😡Online outrage over a Bucks County estate’s refusal to give couples their wedding deposits back has led Pen Ryn to try to fast-track a new venue that could help accommodate couples who have had to set new wedding dates.
- 🦅Sorry, but you’re not going to find another Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert in this year’s NFL draft.
“In other words, these pandemics exposed how treatment of the body is political — which has long been true in the U.S. Slavery reduced black people, and so black bodies, to a commodity and profitable end.” — writes Abdul Aliy-Muhammad, an organizer and writer who was born and raised in West Philly, about the impact of the coronavirus and past pandemics on black bodies.
- Dacia Pajé, a Ph.D. student at Drexel, is an Italian living in Philly who doesn’t want the U.S. to repeat Italy’s mistakes.
- An election happened in Wisconsin yesterday, and columnist Will Bunch writes about how a political party might be using the coronavirus to suppress voting. For more from The Inquirer’s national opinion columnist in your inbox each week, sign up for the Will Bunch newsletter.
- The New York Times did a story about productivity in quarantine, but like a Philly man they interviewed, many of us just don’t have time for those extra projects right now.
