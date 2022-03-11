Welcome to what’s expected to be a sunny Friday, with temperatures making a run at 60 degrees.

Today we highlight the adventures of two Penn students who took off on a multistate trek to chronicle COVID-19′s human cost.

And, Scott Petri, the executive director of the PPA, has abruptly been removed from his role – effective today – amid a turbulent time for the city’s parking authority.

When Penn student Alan Jinich finally decided he couldn’t take one more day of sitting inside his rented house taking virtual classes, he came up with quite the solution.

Enlisting his friend and roommate, disillusioned Penn English major Max Strickberger, the two took off their spring semester, loaded up Jinich’s mom’s SUV with food and supplies, and embarked on a six-week, 7,300-mile journey across the country, interviewing a diverse group of young people about the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

“I just felt like I was wasting something that I previously loved so much,” Strickberger said. “There was so much happening in the world, and we’re sitting in our apartment in Philly.”

In all, the pair conducted more than 80 interviews, which spawned the creation of their website, Generation Pandemic, an oral history archive that they hope to expand and eventually turn into a podcast series.

“It probably was more worthwhile — don’t tell Penn — than a semester online,” said Deborah Miller, Strickberger’s mother, a former television producer.

Our reporter Susan Snyder takes a look at their travels, the stories that arrived, and the Penn community that rallied to help them.

It appears time will expire on the tenure of Scott Petri as executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority today.

The state-controlled parking authority has had notable financial turbulence in recent months, perhaps the two biggest being:

☝️ Airport officials taking the power from the PPA over control of its long- and short-term parking, a contract the PPA managed for nearly 50 years, and

✌️ The scrutiny that arrived from the PPA’s request of an $11.3 million refund from the cash-strapped school district in 2020, citing an overpayment that launched a City Council probe into the agency’s finances.

A PPA spokesperson said general counsel Dennis Weldon will “assume the responsibilities” of executive director while the board announced plans to launch a national search for Petri’s replacement.

Our reporters Max Marin and William Bender deliver more on what could have persuaded the PPA board to give Petri the boot.

👏🏾 Applauding: Abbott Elementary, the hit ABC comedy created by West Philly native Quinta Brunson, is delivering real-life resources to her old elementary school.

🦸‍♀️ Learning: About the cultural influence of these women entrepreneurs and small businesses on West Philly’s Baltimore Avenue corridor.

👀 Watching: The boom of sports betting in New Jersey, despite the laws in place to slow it down.

