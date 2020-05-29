“There are few silver linings to come out of this crisis, but we should embrace those that exist. Clean air. Reduced noise pollution. Return of nature. Appreciation of being outside. These are not things we want to lose. With a reprioritization of our street space, we can keep all these things.” — writes Nick Zuwiala-Rogers with the Clean Air Council, and Jennifer Barr Dougherty, chair of Feet First Philly, on Philly missing its chance to be a leader in safe social distancing by not closing streets.