Sally Field, Jason Segel, André Benjamin, Eve Lindley, and the rest of the cast and crew of Dispatches From Elsewhere this week released a video titled “Love Letter to Philadelphia.” Here’s a quote from Segel that really stuck out: “I really fell in love with the city. It has all the culture of a big city, but I never felt like it was in charge of me. When I walk out the door in New York, I’m like, the city is in charge. But in Philly, it felt like much more of a partnership.” The show premieres Sunday night on AMC.