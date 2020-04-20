Concern about when Pennsylvania might end its shutdown order is leading some to protest in Harrisburg, despite warnings that they may infect each other and confound Gov. Tom Wolf’s broad plan for reopening the state. Also, researchers are working to figure out why the coronavirus can be so much worse for some patients, and they might be finding some clues.

Why some people get really sick from the coronavirus, and others don’t

The more exposure a person has to a virus, the higher chance of infection and worse symptoms. That’s true — up to a point. With the coronavirus, though, the “dose” is just a small part of the story, according to researchers.

In many patients with severe symptoms, the immune system has somehow gone haywire. That overwhelms the lungs with inflammation, making the body’s response worse than the virus itself.

But there might be some other combinations of factors at work, which might help explain why some people suffer only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Protests planned today in Harrisburg against the state’s shutdown order. Officials warn protestors may get each other sick.

An Ohio gun activist created a Facebook group last week called Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. By Friday afternoon, it had more than 46,000 members. He also organized a rally at the Pennsylvania statehouse planned for today. Similar protests have popped up in some other states around the country, and Pennsylvania officials have warned protestors about the danger of gathering in groups.

The tension centers on when Pennsylvania will reopen. As for businesses, some in Philly say they’ll stay shuttered until people feel safe leaving their houses. And, Gov. Wolf outlined last week a broad plan for reopening the state. But one thing that might keep parts of the state from reopening is coronavirus testing capacity.

At least 10 residents have died of COVID-19 at a state-run nursing home for veterans and their spouses

Dozens of other residents and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus or exhibited symptoms, according to the Chester County coroner and an internal report obtained by my colleagues. The scope of the outbreak inside the 238-bed nursing home still isn’t entirely clear, but the National Guard sent about 30 of its members to assist with nursing, housekeeping, and other activities.

The Pennsylvania National Guard has also deployed nurses to a Delaware County nursing home to help handle an apparent uptick in coronavirus cases. Across the state, nursing homes have been left to largely police themselves, even as coronavirus deaths keep climbing. Pennsylvania has one of the oldest populations in the country.

“Crying while confined. Scavenging for scarce smiles in closed quarters. Hoping that when you turn a corner, a picture in a room doesn’t make you fall apart after you already fell apart, as you always do the minute you wake up that morning.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about a family who is grieving in isolation after losing a 7-year-old son before the coronavirus lockdown.

