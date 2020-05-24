As much as I can, I don’t want my readers wondering that. I want to take them from beginning to end. So when I write about men and women paralyzed by gun violence — I want to tell you what happened to them, what their journey is like, how they formed a still-going-strong support group. I want my readers to be my copilots, my Ride-or-Dies, if you will, as I pop into all sorts of places to meet people and find stories and introduce myself (and The Inquirer) to people whose stories I want to tell and share and amplify. I want readers to see how journalism can impact lives. That often means connecting one subject of my column to another... I’m not building a portfolio, I’m trying to build a community. The more I write, the more I realize how few degrees of separation there are between the people I write about because I try to find ways to connect them all, to help amplify their struggles and triumphs so they can help the next group.