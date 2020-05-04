Yesterday was World Press Freedom Day, a day honoring the importance of a free and independent press. My colleagues shared some of the work they’re proud of. I encourage all of you to check that out. Their suggestions are filled with stories, pictures, and videos that will make you happy, skeptical, optimistic, and so much more.
For 81 years, generations of families have said their goodbyes inside the Terry Funeral Home in West Philadelphia. Since the pandemic began, owner Gregory Burrell has been having difficult conversations. In any given year, the funeral home handles an estimated 5% of the black deaths in Philadelphia. But with the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affecting black people, Terry Funeral Home is trying to honor public health restrictions and centuries-old traditions.
“It’s so much rapid death so quickly,” said Burrell.
Late last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state would begin reopening 24 counties in northern Pennsylvania. It’s the first step in the state’s tiered plan to gradually lift shutdown orders. Those counties will move from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase of the state’s plan, meaning that some restrictions can be eased. Here’s what each of the tiers means. Once an area begins reopening, the state has plans to keep track of the coronavirus to try to prevent another outbreak.
Cell phone data show that Americans are not adhering to stay-at-home orders as they once were. But in Pennsylvania, many social distancing orders are still in place. We made a guide that outlines what’s safe to do outside right now.
Temperature checks at the door. Dining rooms with half the seating. Plastic barriers. Servers and patrons in masks. Disposable menus with fewer options. All of these could be possibilities when restaurants eventually get the green light to reopen.
My colleagues Michael Klein and Sam Wood talked to those in the restaurant world about having to “chart a new path forward,” in the words of one veteran bar and restaurant owner. There are multiple scenarios being discussed behind closed doors, including slow reopenings, innovations, and even some optimism for a quicker recovery than many think.
- These public companies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey got the emergency coronavirus loans that were meant for small businesses.
- Can Philadelphia change the deep race inequity in health care?
- Pennsylvania has set a goal to conduct 8,500 coronavirus tests a day. But that’s far less than what some experts say is needed.
- Along with defending his call for layoffs and tax hikes, Mayor Jim Kenney is calling to cut $4 million in cultural spending and Philly’s arts agency.
- State tax revenues are plummeting and schools in the region are bracing for budget cuts.
- Nursing homes are “tinder boxes” for the coronavirus, one expert said. And secret data reveal how COVID-19 swept through them in Philly.
- ⛳Golf returned the Philly region this weekend. “I felt like a 10-year-old kid," one golfer said.
- 💻Here are some smart streaming activities that will help your kids be less bored this week. And, the Franklin Institute is offering some kid-friendly science experiments.
- ☠️Killing spotted lanternflies is the pandemic hobby we need right now.
- ⚾Architecture critic Inga Saffron wrote about the North Philly megachurch that replaced “the city’s lost cathedral of baseball."
- 🏒The Flyers’ in-arena TV host opened up about her coronavirus battle.
“It struck me, when he shared that, how much good is accomplished by people just going out and doing it. Too often people delay carrying out their good ideas by thinking they need to set up a nonprofit or coordinate with a city organization or agency, to get a stamp of approval.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about not waiting for permission to do something good, especially in the time of the coronavirus.
- A closed South Jersey golf course became an unexpected getaway, writes Jason Nark, a non-golfer. But that ended over the weekend.
- What are some solutions to the especially cruel impact of the coronavirus on minorities? Eve J. Higginbotham, a vice dean for diversity and inclusion and an ophthalmology professor at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, writes about some ideas.
- The Philadelphia Tribune writes about how some are improving their home’s ability to serve as a refuge.
- Missing baseball? ESPN combined photos and text to show how South Korea found a way to bring the sport back.
- Vox writes about America’s swift transition from materialism to thriftiness because of the coronavirus.
Philadelphia Muslims are in the midst of a Ramadan unlike any other. But the good deeds keep coming. For example, a retired social worker is feeding others. And, because there aren’t community iftars right now, the Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund distributed boxes of produce and halal meats