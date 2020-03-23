In terms of activities, basically any gatherings of groups of people (even a small group of friends at a park) are prohibited. When it comes to exercise, walking and running outside are fine, playing team sports with strangers is not. You can still pick up food, but walk-in ordering isn’t allowed anymore. There are some exceptions, including allowing people to leave home to seek medical care, buy food, care for others, and commute to “life-sustaining” work. As far as enforcement is concerned, the city plans to disrupt outdoor gatherings but does not plan to have police officers arrest anyone for violating the order.