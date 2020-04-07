Although coronavirus deaths in New Jersey topped 1,000 yesterday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the pace of new infections is slowing. Pennsylvania had announced 162 deaths as of yesterday afternoon, but officials are warning that it’s too early to tell if the state’s rate of new infections is slowing down. Overall, U.S. deaths from the virus surpassed 10,000 yesterday.
It’s a “critical time” for social distancing, officials said yesterday, with projections showing that Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York are getting closer to a peak surge. While the curve of coronavirus infections may be starting to slow, it’s still too early to know whether the rate is truly plateauing, according to Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
Yesterday afternoon, a researcher placed metal probes against the skin of a healthy volunteer at the University of Pennsylvania. The researcher delivered a small dose of fluid that could help give the world protection from the coronavirus. The volunteer was the first of three people who this week will receive an experimental vaccine made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals of Plymouth Meeting. The company began working on its vaccine 10 weeks ago, which is when Chinese authorities published the microbe’s genetic code. The progress has been accelerated to a pace that was once unimaginable, my colleague Tom Avril reports.
Children living with poverty, health problems, and special needs have been pushed further toward the edge because of the coronavirus. Safety nets for them have frayed or been removed, leaving parents to fill those gaps. Although children are less at risk for complications due to the virus, they’re still able to spread it, and rely on adults who may have health conditions or jobs that place them at considerable risk. All of this is leading experts to worry that children in the city’s poorest neighborhoods are more vulnerable to the virus.
- How many Pennsylvania workers have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus shutdowns started?
- A Philadelphia police lieutenant has died from the coronavirus — the city’s first employee to die as a result of the pandemic.
- While Gov. Tom Wolf has closed Pennsylvania schools and businesses in order to keep people at home, he’s been unwilling to release state prisoners.
- Since the coronavirus outbreak closed schools, education has been a learning experience for everyone involved.
- Officials and advocates are adjusting to protect domestic violence victims even as the courts are closed.
- Democratic groups are flooding Pennsylvania with anti-Trump coronavirus ads.
“But make no mistake, even with these measures, the coming months will test the physical and empathetic limits of medicine. Doctors must remain vigilant for ways to anchor their humanity. Delivering bad news, if done properly, should be an opportunity to do just that.” — writes Matthew Trifan, a resident physician at Thomas Jefferson University, about one of the toughest jobs for exhausted doctors treating coronavirus patients.
The concept of victory gardens dates back to World War I. Food shortages in war-torn Europe put the burden of feeding millions on the United States, and Americans were encouraged to grow their own food. And whether it’s out of boredom or fear, the coronavirus seems to be pushing victory gardens to grow again.