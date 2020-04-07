Children living with poverty, health problems, and special needs have been pushed further toward the edge because of the coronavirus. Safety nets for them have frayed or been removed, leaving parents to fill those gaps. Although children are less at risk for complications due to the virus, they’re still able to spread it, and rely on adults who may have health conditions or jobs that place them at considerable risk. All of this is leading experts to worry that children in the city’s poorest neighborhoods are more vulnerable to the virus.