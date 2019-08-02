Cory Booker’s presidential campaign has struggled to gain traction. But on Wednesday night, he went toe-to-toe with frontrunner Joe Biden on a number of issues. But was it enough to make progress in the polls? Meanwhile, a real estate start-up with big-money backing has set up shop in Philly with hopes of overhauling how people buy and sell their homes.
Did a friend forward this newsletter your way? If you’d like to receive it every day, sign up here.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Unless you’re a wire-to-wire frontrunner, every presidential campaign needs its moment. Cory Booker’s campaign believes he finally had his on Wednesday night. He went toe-to-toe with Joe Biden on the debate stage, at one point telling the former vice president: “You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”
Booker had his viral moment. Many candidates have or will. The question is whether Booker will build on this momentum after months of struggling for traction.
So, what’s next? Booker has upcoming events in Michigan, Wisconsin, and he’ll be in Philly next week. The Democratic field is expected to shrink before September’s debate and now it appears that Booker could be sticking around.
What is Compass? It’s a national, multi-billion dollar real estate brokerage that’s trying to disrupt the industry and become a one-stop-shop for buying and selling homes.
Since launching in 2012, Compass has raised more than $1.5 billion from high-profile investors. It’s also gone on a hiring spree of real estate agents, prompting a lawsuit from competitor Zillow that alleged the company poached its agents in an effort to steal intellectual property.
As of today, however, the bulk of the business is focused on improving real estate agents’ jobs through technology — leaving many observers wondering: How is Compass different for the consumer? The company, which has a headquarters in Center City, is now hoping to convince its critics the same way it has its investors.
As of Thursday, no family in the Wyoming Valley West school system owes a penny for school-lunch debts. The Northeastern Pennsylvania school district drew criticism because its attempts to get money included threatening parents with the possible placement of their children in foster care.
La Colombe co-founder and CEO Todd Carmichael offered to pay the balance for parents, but was initially shot down. On Thursday, the district changed its tune, accepting Carmichael’s offer while apologizing for the threat.
Superintendent Irvin DeRemer told parents that he did not approve the initial letter and that he was “appalled and upset” about what it said.
- Cable, internet, streaming, and ... roller coasters? Comcast has announced major plans for Universal theme park operations in Florida — including a new park. And Comcast’s theme park ambitions extend beyond the U.S.
- Philadelphia’s longest-serving sheriff was sentenced to prison Thursday for a bribery scheme that involved illegal campaign contributions, a secret job for his wife, and more.
- A Chadds Ford couple spent the last six years abroad for work. When they returned to their home in the affluent Philly suburb, they had a run in with a Pa. state trooper that they called “terrifying,” — making them feel like this is no longer the America they remember.
- Philadelphia health officials have declared an emergency over an outbreak of a disease that usually presents two to six cases a year in the city. Since January, Philly has seen 154 people affected.
- The FBI is investigating workers who misused funds at SEPTA. Sources say the money taken could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
- The homicide unit is investigating after a man was electrocuted and died on SEPTA tracks last week while fleeing from arrest. The man’s family and friends say the Philadelphia police account omitted a key detail from witnesses. Meanwhile, protesters have demanded answers.
A close up of all of us flying toward the weekend. Thanks for sharing, @robert_siliato.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Columnist Mike Newall tells the most Fishtown love story there ever was. One member of this union has passed away. But their memory lives on in the form of a window box garden.
- Opera Philadelphia’s O19 is almost here. The company will raise the curtain on the festival next month by screening one of opera’s most beloved works on Independence Mall — for free.
- A group of Philly high school students received some invaluable lessons about making it big in music from one of the industry’s biggest modern break-outs.
- One of today’s biggest cultural phenomenons is taking over several local breweries. Shark-loving hopheads have no shortage of ways to celebrate Shark Week with a cold beer in Philly.
- Why should you let your kids continue to play video games? A Pennsylvania teen has reached the top of the Fortnite world — an honor that came with millions of dollars which he already has a plan for. That’s why.
“The fear in America’s immigrant communities has been a slow burn that arguably sparked on that June 2015 day when Trump announced his candidacy with a shot at ‘rapists’ and ‘drug dealers’ from Mexico and a mantra of ‘Build the wall!’ It only intensified with his proposed and now half-realized 'Muslim ban’ and turned bright orange when Trump and his first attorney general Jeff Sessions ‘took the shackles off’ ICE.” — Columnist Will Bunch writes that 30 months of President Trump has fundamentally changed America.
- Columnist Christine Flowers did a double take when she heard a candidate in this week’s Democratic debates say that not all supporters of President Trump are racist — a take she writes was “as unanticipated as it was welcome.”
- How does the assumption that they are viewed as racist impact police officers themselves? Opinion writer Abraham Gutman examines the question while researchers explain why it could be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
- The Atlantic takes readers behind the scenes of the selfie lovers’ paradise, also known as Instagram’s exclusive, annual beach party.
- Chef Michael Loughlin gives diners’ tastebuds a workout at Philly’s Scarpetta. But outside the kitchen, his focus turns to another workout that offers him daily fulfillment. Philadelphia Magazine shares his story.
- The Ringer looks back at one of the most vivid and varied years in music history: 1999. It marked the ascension of hip hop’s king to his throne — a reign that continues today.