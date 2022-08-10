We’ll get a slight reprieve from the heat if you consider finally falling into the 80s as “cool.” In comparison with the sky-high temperatures in the high 90s earlier in the week, I’ll take it.

Also, congratulations to you. You’re halfway through the week, so make it count.

In this newsletter:

😷A reality check: Despite doctors finding a rhythm on how to treat COVID patients by the fall of the first year of pandemic, the rate of hospital deaths didn’t change much.

💰 Money: Two super PACs are spending tens of millions on TV ads for Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman.

🥟 PB&J dumplings: Yes, as in peanut butter and jelly-filled dumplings. Don’t question it yet, just click the link. Michael Klein has the details.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

I think it’s fair to say the world remains chaotic, but maybe less so than 2020. In the two years since the world changed, many of us adapted to remote or hybrid work, accumulated dozens of masks (even if you don’t know where all of them are at the moment), and slowly started traveling again.

It’s a progression, but one thing is certain: The pandemic isn’t over. Experts still recommend face coverings in certain situations.

By the fall of year one, doctors said treating hospitalized COVID patients was down to a science: steroids, ventilators in special cases, and an expanding array of therapies.

The peculiar part is that the latest state and U.S. data show that as late as December 2021, one in seven people in the hospital for COVID were still dying ... which isn’t that different compared with early pandemic days.

😷 It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, considering the data don’t indicate patients’ other health conditions or if they had the vaccine (once it became available). The data also stop at the end of 2021, when the omicron variant surged. Cases and hospitalizations decreased sharply by the spring, but cases are on the rise again.

The takeaway is this basic reminder: A steady stream of people are going into the hospital with COVID, and plenty are sick enough to not come back out.

Health reporter Tom Avril broke down the data, spoke to experts, and explained what’s next if current trends continue.

What you should know today

Pennsylvania was already expected to have one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

Now here come two super PACs buying major TV time to help make that a reality.

Let’s break this down by numbers:

💰The Senate Leadership Fund (the GOP super PAC fund focused on reclaiming the Senate) will pour $9.5 million into Mehmet Oz’s campaign, raising its total pledged spending to about $34 million in the state.

💰 The Democratic Senate Majority PAC launched a $32 million TV ad campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Politics reporter Julia Terruso has more analysis.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

There’s been a years-long effort to preserve the area known as a “main street” for upper-middle-class Black Philadelphians in the 20th century in South Philly.

Last month, the area finally got its designation.

Today’s Question: What is the name of this historic designation?

A. The Christian Street/Black Doctors Row Historic District

B. South Philly’s Black Main Street

C. Black Physicians Row

D. None of the above.

Think you know? Find the answer here

What we’re...

Learning: How the Afghan Adjustment Act would help U.S. allies who were evacuated to Philadelphia and elsewhere.

The House and Senate introduced it Tuesday, days before the anniversary of the fall of Kabul and the subsequent air evacuation of wartime Afghan allies to the U.S.

☀️ Anticipating: The heat chilling out (no pun intended). Temperatures are expected to be below normal by the end of the week and we might get lucky with much-needed rain.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

This Southern governor will rally for State. Sen. Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh next week.

ANDIRONS STE

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Maryellen Glackin from East Norriton, who correctly guessed TRUMAN as Monday’s answer.

Photo of the day

That’s it from me today. In the meantime, I have a small goal of going to more concerts 🎤 Send me recommendations on who generally puts on a good show when they come to town. See you tomorrow.