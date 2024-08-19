Summer COVID surge | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly. Following a stormy Sunday, today is forecast to bring some sun alongside showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers COVID to be endemic — a disease with a constant and predictable presence. As the virus spikes in the Philadelphia region and elsewhere, our main read breaks down what that means for public health.

Advertisement

And despite a major political push to crack down on nuisance businesses via an 11 p.m. curfew, the city has yet to enforce the more restrictive operating hours.

COVID is surging in Philly and beyond, with infections “growing or likely growing” in 32 states as of early August.

Status update: The unexpected spike in cases comes as the CDC has begun calling COVID an endemic. Yet some epidemiologists don’t think the virus fits the definition because it’s still relatively unpredictable, as opposed to recurring at a certain time per year.

Preventing the spread: No matter what it’s called, local public health experts recommend taking precautions: Get the latest vaccine when it’s available, stay home if you’re sick, practice good hygiene, and consider masking in public.

Notable quote: “Endemic doesn’t mean benign. It’s still a serious disease,” the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania’s chief medical officer told The Inquirer.

Health reporter Aubrey Whelan explains the debate over definition and why experts think so many people are getting COVID this summer.

Earlier this year, the city passed legislation enacting 11 p.m. curfews for so-called nuisance businesses in pockets of Kensington and North Philadelphia. The curfews apply to smoke shops, takeout restaurants, and bodegas, many of which operate slot-like casino games that attract casual gamblers at all hours.

Months in, zero citations have been issued.

“We’ve been watching who continues to operate, and we know who the bad actors are,” said Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who helped write the legislation. “We’re ready to go.”

Reporters Ryan W. Briggs and Max Marin have the story on why the city struggles to enforce new quality-of-life regulations.

What you should know today

Your “only in Philly” story

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Barbara Cummings, who recalls summer memories from growing up in North Philadelphia:

The wet leather was heavy as it covered the whole back of the horse-drawn wagon to keep the ice from melting on hot summer days. With big black tongs around a huge block of ice, the gentleman would come up our white marble front steps and yell, “Yice-man!” then proceed to our icebox for delivery. We had to hurry to grab a wonderful chunk of summer relief from the back of his wagon.

Then came the man pushing the big wagon and yelping, “Old newspaper wanted!” Stacked high, it looked heavy.

But the grand visitor to my street was a small truck with a sidecar called The Whip. For oh-so-short minutes, around we’d go-a cooling — respite from summer’s heat. I loved the feeling of my long, long pigtails hitting against the wall as The Whip drove around. Not only did the screams of the children and the laughter float down the street, but so did the music that he played — and it was all of the new music called “rock and roll!”

