Friday is here and it’s going to be one in the 30s, with possible snow on the horizon starting tonight through Saturday.

Today we look at the findings of a 194-page city-commissioned report on Philly’s gun violence epidemic.

Also, Craig LaBan has a roundup of savory soups that showcase both a ton of flavor and Philly’s eclectic melting pot. See what I did there? OK, enough of the cheese, let’s get into today.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Half of the shootings in Philadelphia in recent years were sparked by arguments.

Most of the guns used in crimes in the city were bought in Pennsylvania.

And many suspected shooters and victims had previously been arrested or received mental health services from the city. The majority had also witnessed violence.

Those were some of the findings outlined in a report released yesterday by a host of officials in response to the city’s gun violence epidemic.

The last couple years have seen shootings and homicides break records:

The 194-page study, commissioned by City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., was designed to provide a variety of perspectives on the issue, and it includes data, insights, and recommendations from police, prosecutors, public defenders, public health workers, and city officials.

The report did not specify who should be tasked with planning, funding, or implementing its recommendations, but Jones said Council would seek to fund some initiatives during the city’s next budget cycle.

Our reporter Chris Palmer takes a deeper look at the report.

What you should know today

We might be facing 4 to 6 inches in Philly at some point today into tomorrow. Not to mention forecasters have used the term bomb cyclone to describe what’s to come.

But if we’re going with the “when life gives you lemons” approach to our current climate, then this eclectic bowl of soups from Philly-area restaurants serves as the proverbial lemonade.

Our food critic Craig LaBan did a roundup of 20 to consider that not only fit the bill with warming you up but offering a bit of culture in the same vein.

🥣 Consider langman soup from Chaikhana Uzbekistan Restaurant featuring hand-rolled noodles and a rich lamb broth scented with cumin and star anise that showcase the dish’s Silk Road roots.

🥣 Or the spicy Miso Mushroom at Vernick Coffee Bar, enriched with pureed mushrooms and shiso-dill oil.

🥣 And a personal favorite – I think I might venture to Ray’s Cafe in Chinatown this weekend for Grace Chen’s Taiwanese beef noodle soup, considering this isn’t the first time I’ve heard about it and I’m still yet to try it.

This merely scratches the surface as Craig’s latest did its part of feeding our cold bones and expanding our cultural horizons.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

OK, we’ve heard all month that Philadelphia is supposed to get considerable snow and, yeah, we’re still waiting. Today’s question: Significant snowfall is forecast again this weekend, but it wouldn’t compare to the high winds, drifting snow, and deep freeze Philly got in March of which two years? Take a guess from below and find the answer here.

a. 1958 and 1993

b. 1968 and 1994

c. 1978 and 1999

What we’re …

😊 Admiring : That Sixers star Joel Embiid’s says local legend Kobe Bryant helped shape his ever-evolving game.

👀 Watching : This video series on the greatness that was boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali.

🤔 Wondering: Why so many people in the Philly region who got vaccinated against COVID-19 are holding out on getting a booster shot?

Photo of the day

That’s it for me this week. Ashley Hoffman delivers your news on Sunday and I’ll be back to start your Monday.

To snow, or not to snow. That is the question…☃️