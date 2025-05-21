The highway mistake Philly almost made | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Poll workers across the region reported turnout for yesterday’s primary to be “very slow,” “really, really slow,” and “the slowest it’s been in the seven elections I’ve been here.” Even so, somebody had to win. Read on for the results.

Our top story recounts the saga of the proposed Crosstown Expressway, which would have bulldozed historic neighborhoods and created a moat between Center City and South Philadelphia. The fight six decades ago echoes in today‘s debates about easing Philly traffic.

And a retired nurse canceled a surgery at Temple Hospital after being questioned about her citizenship. Find these stories and more below.

Under the proposal, every home and business between South and Bainbridge Streets from the Delaware to the Schuylkill would have been demolished.

🛣️ The Crosstown Expressway was intended to connect I-95 to the Schuylkill Expressway — a boon to the pro-car planners of the mid-20th century who wanted to make it easier for suburbanites to get downtown, but a death sentence to the South Philadelphia neighborhoods in its path. A grassroots resistance led by a Hawthorne woman eventually forced city leaders to back down after decades of back and forth.

🛣️ Philly would look quite different today if not for that pushback 60 years ago. The project’s nondevelopment enabled explosive growth in the area’s diverse, creative communities. It was also a turning point in the growth of Black political power.

🛣️ Now, Philadelphians are still arguing about traffic congestion and the interstates that slice through. The city is even making amends for the civic damage brought by another bisecting roadway, the Vine Street Expressway, by way of the $158 million Chinatown Stitch and the $360 million I-95 cap at Penn’s Landing.

Reporters Tom Fitzgerald and Kevin Riordan recount the urban planning controversy and its lingering impact on the city.

The question gave Pamela Albright pause. She didn’t expect to be asked about her citizenship status while checking in for an appointment at Temple Hospital.

The retired nurse from Melrose Park is American, and the hospital says the query was a mistake. But to Albright, that’s not the point: To a noncitizen, just being asked could deter them from seeking medical care for fear of the information being shared with federal agents.

The incident, which led Albright to seek surgery elsewhere, comes amid a crackdown on undocumented immigrants under President Donald Trump, and as healthcare facilities have become potential targets for enforcement.

Immigration reporter Jeff Gammage has the details.

In other national politics news: Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who spent millions in Pennsylvania toward Trump’s reelection in 2024, said he’ll spend “a lot less” on elections this year. Gov. Josh Shapiro tried to warn President Joe Biden about poor polling last summer, according to Jake Tapper’s book about Biden’s failed campaign. And trespassing charges levied against Newark mayor and New Jersey governor candidate Ras Baraka for visiting an immigration detention center have been dropped.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

One of Philadelphia’s most polarizing sports figures will be the subject of a new Amazon documentary. Who is it?

A) Pete Rose

B) Terrell Owens

C) Eric Lindros

D) Allen Iverson

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

⚾ Naming: Every Phillies slugger in the 300 club, besides the newly inducted Kyle Schwarber.

⭐ Discussing: How will Michelin change Philly’s restaurants?

🪈 Anticipating: The Philadelphia Orchestra’s summer series featuring Cynthia Erivo, Star Wars, and Eagles night.

☕ Ordering: Starbucks, now delivered by Gopuff.

🎙️ Listening to: “The Bomb,” the latest episode of MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Parkway sculpture park

SCALDED RANGER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Tim Gierschick II, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Olde Kensington. The neighborhood is home to Wissahickon Brewing’s second location, newly opened at 1526 N. American St.

Photo of the day

🎅 One last “brave” thing: Yes, Rick Reilly is aware of the snowballs incident. That doesn’t stop the New Jerseyan from dressing as St. Nick and attending Eagles and Phillies games, where fans so far have celebrated (not pelted) him.

Enjoy the day, OK? See you back here tomorrow.

