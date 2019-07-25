As a violin prodigy, Lara St. John’s acceptance into Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music as a teen was the next logical step in her career. But when she said a revered teacher sexually assaulted her, it left her broken and her future, uncertain. She said the elite school neglected her when she tried to report what happened. Also, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill got a significant ruling from a Pennsylvania court yesterday. And, the weather looks ready to do something it hasn’t done in over a hundred days.
Was this email forwarded to you? You can get it in your inbox by signing up here.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Lara St. John was a violin prodigy. A soloist in her first concerto at age 4, she made her European debut and toured internationally when she was 10. So when she was accepted and began studying at the renowned Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, it was the next step on her path to becoming a world-famous musician.
Then she began studying with one of the school’s most revered teachers: Jascha Brodsky. For about six months, St. John said, Brodsky abused her, culminating in rape.
When she told the school’s then-dean that she had been abused, he mocked her, she recalls. In an interview, he adamantly denied St. John’s recollection. “Nonsense,” he said.
Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday ruled that Meek Mill’s conviction on gun and drug charges should be vacated. The decade-old conviction eventually led to the rapper spending time in jail and a two- to four-year prison sentence for parole violations that sparked the #FreeMeekMill movement.
This is the most significant step in the Philadelphia-born rapper’s long fight to overturn the case that even prosecutors have said was riddled with issues.
So, what happens next? The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will decide if it will pursue a new trial. If the prosecutors decide not to retry him, Meek Mill’s winding entanglement with the criminal justice system in Philly would be over.
The Philadelphia Health Department measured an “elevated” level of deadly hydrogen fluoride gas during the fiery accident last month. Though, no actions were taken to protect residents because the reading was dismissed as a “false positive.”
This is according to a Drexel University environmental engineer who submitted testimony to a state legislative committee about the June 21 explosion. “The positive measurement should have been cause for proactive measures to protect residents," he wrote.
During the fire, a shelter-in-place order was used, but no evacuations were issued.
- While Robert Mueller’s testimony was “potentially powerful,” The Inquirer’s Washington correspondent Jonathan Tamari writes, it was delivered in a manner that was decidedly not.
- Something extraordinary is about to happen with our weather, something that hasn’t happened in almost 120 days.
- City Council President Darrell Clarke and other elected officials want to ban guns from rec centers. But does it have a chance of actually happening?
- That school district in Northeastern Pennsylvania that wouldn’t take a donation from La Colombe’s CEO to pay for students’ lunch debt has reversed course. The district has apologized and will accept Todd Carmichael’s donation.
- Four inmates “baked” to death in a Philly jail 81 years ago. This summer, about a 1,000 people are jailed without air conditioning, according to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.
- Hahnemann University Hospital announced yesterday that it will “release” its more than 583 residents over the next two weeks to find and/or start new programs.
There’s something about this that’s so aesthetically pleasing. Thanks for the pic, @jeffphl!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Watch out Craig LaBan. These young food critics in a North Philly writing lab don’t hold anything back. "I ordered a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and they gave me a bunch of toys,” one 8-year-old groaned. “You can’t eat toys. I’m going to tell everybody this is a horrible restaurant.”
- The fight over the redevelopment of Philly’s first Vietnamese plaza is still alive. A residential developer proposed tearing down Hoa Binh Plaza and replacing it with townhouses and condos, but protests pushed a Zoning Board meeting back to a later date.
- The World Cup-champion United States women’s soccer team will play at the Linc on Aug. 29 against Portugal. Tickets go on sale next week. If you can’t make to the match, you can watch all 23 players in the NWSL, which is still waiting for its breakthrough moment.
- As parents, you remember your child’s first rides at the Shore. Maybe it’s the terror that sticks with you. Or the excitement. How about terror-turned-excitement? But what happens, maybe a decade later, when your kids don’t need or want your watchful eye or arm to grip during a roller coaster? Instead, they ask for a few bucks and go have fun without you.
- Where is Jason Segel filming his TV show? Shooting is in full swing throughout Philly and we have the locations.
- Neil Armstrong’s family was paid millions to settle allegations that the astronaut’s death resulted from poor treatment following heart-bypass surgery. A Penn Medicine heart surgeon was the one who reviewed the case for the family and faulted the hospital where Armstrong was treated.
“The white folks who joined Trump at a North Carolina campaign rally to chant 'send her back’ when Trump mentioned Congresswoman Ilhan Omar — a former Somali refugee — should recognize this truth. That’s because many of them are likely descended from people who were victimized in the same way.” — Solomon Jones writes for The Inquirer about the irony of the chants shouted at women of color during one of President Donald Trump’s rallies.
- The Inquirer Editorial board writes about a school district in Northeast Pennsylvania that has tried to use child separation as a tool to collect school meals debt. (The district has since accepted a donation to clear the debt.)
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about a slain 23-year-old entrepreneur who was known for motiving others to follow their dreams.
- A small city west of Philadelphia is home to a “global feast,” according to The New York Times.
- WHYY reports that the City of Philadelphia paid a law firm $25,000 to find out if cops’ offensive comments and posts on Facebook were free speech or blasting hate.
- Rolling Stone tells the story of a community brought together by the terror of the Golden State Killer.
A Philly cop was shot three times in 2016. Now retired, he’s riding his bicycle 65 miles later this month to raise money for families of first responders who have been killed or injured.