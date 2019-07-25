As a violin prodigy, Lara St. John’s acceptance into Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music as a teen was the next logical step in her career. But when she said a revered teacher sexually assaulted her, it left her broken and her future, uncertain. She said the elite school neglected her when she tried to report what happened. Also, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill got a significant ruling from a Pennsylvania court yesterday. And, the weather looks ready to do something it hasn’t done in over a hundred days.

Was this email forwarded to you? You can get it in your inbox by signing up here.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Philadelphia Inquirer

Celebrated violinist Lara St. John claims she was sexually assaulted at elite Curtis Institute

Lara St. John was a violin prodigy. A soloist in her first concerto at age 4, she made her European debut and toured internationally when she was 10. So when she was accepted and began studying at the renowned Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, it was the next step on her path to becoming a world-famous musician.

Then she began studying with one of the school’s most revered teachers: Jascha Brodsky. For about six months, St. John said, Brodsky abused her, culminating in rape.

When she told the school’s then-dean that she had been abused, he mocked her, she recalls. In an interview, he adamantly denied St. John’s recollection. “Nonsense,” he said.

Pennsylvania court vacates Meek Mill’s conviction

Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday ruled that Meek Mill’s conviction on gun and drug charges should be vacated. The decade-old conviction eventually led to the rapper spending time in jail and a two- to four-year prison sentence for parole violations that sparked the #FreeMeekMill movement.

This is the most significant step in the Philadelphia-born rapper’s long fight to overturn the case that even prosecutors have said was riddled with issues.

So, what happens next? The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will decide if it will pursue a new trial. If the prosecutors decide not to retry him, Meek Mill’s winding entanglement with the criminal justice system in Philly would be over.

Did a deadly gas cloud escape during the Philly refinery fire?

The Philadelphia Health Department measured an “elevated” level of deadly hydrogen fluoride gas during the fiery accident last month. Though, no actions were taken to protect residents because the reading was dismissed as a “false positive.”

This is according to a Drexel University environmental engineer who submitted testimony to a state legislative committee about the June 21 explosion. “The positive measurement should have been cause for proactive measures to protect residents," he wrote.

During the fire, a shelter-in-place order was used, but no evacuations were issued.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

There’s something about this that’s so aesthetically pleasing. Thanks for the pic, @jeffphl!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Cutting food stamps
Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com
Cutting food stamps

“The white folks who joined Trump at a North Carolina campaign rally to chant 'send her back’ when Trump mentioned Congresswoman Ilhan Omar — a former Somali refugee — should recognize this truth. That’s because many of them are likely descended from people who were victimized in the same way.” — Solomon Jones writes for The Inquirer about the irony of the chants shouted at women of color during one of President Donald Trump’s rallies.

What we’re reading

Former Philadelphia Police Department Officer Jesse Hartnett on his bike at Wissahickon Valley Park. Hartnett, who retired from the department after being shot in an ambush, is training for the Ben to the Shore bike ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, which raises money for the families of fallen first responders.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Former Philadelphia Police Department Officer Jesse Hartnett on his bike at Wissahickon Valley Park. Hartnett, who retired from the department after being shot in an ambush, is training for the Ben to the Shore bike ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, which raises money for the families of fallen first responders.

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

A Philly cop was shot three times in 2016. Now retired, he’s riding his bicycle 65 miles later this month to raise money for families of first responders who have been killed or injured.