As a violin prodigy, Lara St. John’s acceptance into Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music as a teen was the next logical step in her career. But when she said a revered teacher sexually assaulted her, it left her broken and her future, uncertain. She said the elite school neglected her when she tried to report what happened. Also, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill got a significant ruling from a Pennsylvania court yesterday. And, the weather looks ready to do something it hasn’t done in over a hundred days.