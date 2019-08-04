Covering rural Pennsylvania, it’s almost impossible to avoid stories about hunting. They haven’t been easy either. I’ve been kicked out of forums for being a reporter, accused of bias, etc., and I’ve actually hunted once. My dad’s a hunter. One story I hope to tell in the next year is about the state’s coyote hunting laws. You can kill as many as you want, and that seemed odd to me. We’ve mythologized wolves into these spiritual creatures (at least in the suburbs and cities) and obviously love dogs beyond compare, but their cousin, the coyote, might be the most maligned animal in America. The reasons hunters give for why they should be able to hunt coyotes — deer predation, danger to humans and animals — don’t fit with the science and the statistics.