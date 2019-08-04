This weekend’s newsletter is a somber one as the country grapples with two deadly mass shootings, a tragedy that Philadelphia has also experienced as recently as last Sunday. There’s no doubt that there will be discussions, locally and across the country, about how to handle this ongoing violence.
- Investigations will continue following the two mass shootings this weekend in Ohio and Texas. Fewer than 24 hours after at least 20 people were killed in a shopping area in El Paso, at least nine people were shot and killed in Dayton.
- Tonight the Eagles open up their training camp to the public. Not only is it a one-time opportunity this year, it’s also a ticketed event. While some may gripe about having to pay this year, proceeds will go toward autism research and care.
- Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) is coming to Philly on Wednesday for his first public presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania. He’ll be speaking at the Fillmore in Fishtown.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Jason Nark, who gets to travel around Pennsylvania uncovering stories that are often hiding in plain sight.
Your reporting focuses mostly on rural areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and your stories tend to be very narrative, right? How would you describe your job?
Ideally, most of the stories would be narrative because it allows you to have characters in motion, doing something, and I prefer dialogue over quotes. I often try to tell people I just want to watch them or observe for a while, and when people say, “I’m too busy to talk to you,” it can actually really pay off. They just have to let you hang in the background.
I think my beat was created specifically with the 2016 election in mind and the idea that The Inquirer and newsrooms across the country may not have been paying enough attention to rural America. I feel like I have two missions: one to write about issues that affect those people — tariffs, broadband, forestry — and another to inform people around Philly about how interesting, beautiful, and weird Pennsylvania is.
You’ve written about a lot of topics and people. What kinds of stories catch your eye? Are there certain characteristics that you look for that you know will make a good story?
I like to think of myself as a generalist. Everything interests me a little bit. I really like talking to people who struggle with something and have found a unique way to make life work for them. The recent profile of a stone skipper is an example, but I also wrote about a traveling chiropractor last year on the autism spectrum.
What’s been the most difficult story to tell? Why?
The most difficult story for me to tell, hands-down, has been a freelance piece about a missing hiker. I really bound all my own past, personal turmoil into this story. I can’t seem to untangle the mess. It’s been five years, and I’m going out to California, again, in September, to try to salvage it.
At The Inquirer, my fascination with weird people has led me into some profiles that became nightmares, particularly one about a deranged man who was mildly famous for being a fake Eagles mascot. He’s in prison now.
Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers on how to improve their descriptive writing?
I sound like a broken record, but being more observant and watching what people do and say, for me at least, leads to more descriptive stories. You can practice that at a coffee shop or a baseball game. All beats are different and some require much more straight reporting, but everyone can look for those kinds of stories. One of my favorite stories, a story that made editors notice me at an old newspaper, was about a barn that caught on fire. Almost no one at the scene could talk to me directly, but they didn’t mind me being there.
What’s one story or issue you’ve been meaning to tell / report on?
Covering rural Pennsylvania, it’s almost impossible to avoid stories about hunting. They haven’t been easy either. I’ve been kicked out of forums for being a reporter, accused of bias, etc., and I’ve actually hunted once. My dad’s a hunter. One story I hope to tell in the next year is about the state’s coyote hunting laws. You can kill as many as you want, and that seemed odd to me. We’ve mythologized wolves into these spiritual creatures (at least in the suburbs and cities) and obviously love dogs beyond compare, but their cousin, the coyote, might be the most maligned animal in America. The reasons hunters give for why they should be able to hunt coyotes — deer predation, danger to humans and animals — don’t fit with the science and the statistics.
Stay in touch with Jason by following him on Twitter at @JasonNark or emailing him at jnark@inquirer.com
