First up, a former DEA informant got indicted as part of the same alleged drug distribution conspiracy that he was supposed to help bring down. Also, a state senator from Montco has gone viral following a video of her reading a letter on the Senate floor in Harrisburg. Plus, there are more developments out of Hahnemann University Hospital.

How a confidential informant ran a North Philly drug business — all while working for the DEA

In March 2015, Manual Cruz needed help. Cruz, a drug dealer from North Philadelphia, contacted a Philadelphia police officer and offered information on a local kingpin: Nayeem Gordon. Cruz would then become a confidential source for a special Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

Ultimately, though, Cruz would be indicted as part of the very same alleged drug distribution conspiracy he helped agents take down. Cruz conducted side drug deals and stole hundreds of dollars in government money.

Cruz’s allegedly two-faced role could be enough to taint an entire case, an expert says.

A Pennsylvania state senator read a letter from a former homeless man in Harrisburg last week. Then, she went viral.

Pa. Sen. Katie Muth stood at the podium and began to read. She relayed a letter from a former homeless man pleading to save a cash-assistance program for the poorest Pennsylvanians that the Republican-controlled legislature was cutting in the state budget.

Then, for 3½ tense minutes, Muth continued to read aloud as Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman angrily yelled to get her to stop. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman refused to recognize him.

The video of the incident quickly took off, earning her an invitation to appear on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews and shout-outs from Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

After staring death in the face, Southwest Philly men to hold peace rally at LOVE Park

At 5 p.m. today, about 200 people are expected to attend a rally born of fear and frustration, refusal and family. It’s a rally about gun violence, and it will include victims of it, those who want to avoid it, people who work to detect and stop it, as well as local politicians.

It was while Cheick Diawara had to wait to learn the fates of his relatives during a mass shooting at Finnegan Playground on Father’s Day that he thought up the Stand 4 Peace Rally. The 21-year-old organized the event with his friend Joar Dahn, a 22-year-old native of Liberia who is on the board of governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

“The biggest thing is we’re either going to stand together as one,” Diawara said, “or we’re going to fall together.”

What you need to know today

Even at over 300 years old, Elfreth's Alley still looks good.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

A Long Way to the Finish Line
Jeff Koterba/Omaha World Herald
“Stuffing half of your closet into a bag, strapping it onto your back, then muscling through every crowded space, swinging your bulging sack like a weapon on Game of Thrones, is just bad manners.” — VP of marketing and communications for Diversified Search Michael Callahan writes about the bane of the modern business world: backpacks.

Geoff Player, 58, of Birmingham, UK, volunteer team leader for eight years at Lamancha Animal Rescue, kisses Haley, 2, a blind Pharaoh Hound mix, that was rescued from Animal Care & Control Team in Philadelphia.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
Your Daily Dose of | Animal Rescue

An animal rescue shelter in Chester County is home to the usual: dogs, cats, goats, cows, horses — oh, and the occasional emu.