First up, a former DEA informant got indicted as part of the same alleged drug distribution conspiracy that he was supposed to help bring down. Also, a state senator from Montco has gone viral following a video of her reading a letter on the Senate floor in Harrisburg. Plus, there are more developments out of Hahnemann University Hospital.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Special offer: An Inquirer knows how to celebrate their freedom beyond the fireworks. Become an Inquirer and get Digital Access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because that, too, is patriotism. Subscribe today.
In March 2015, Manual Cruz needed help. Cruz, a drug dealer from North Philadelphia, contacted a Philadelphia police officer and offered information on a local kingpin: Nayeem Gordon. Cruz would then become a confidential source for a special Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.
Ultimately, though, Cruz would be indicted as part of the very same alleged drug distribution conspiracy he helped agents take down. Cruz conducted side drug deals and stole hundreds of dollars in government money.
Cruz’s allegedly two-faced role could be enough to taint an entire case, an expert says.
Pa. Sen. Katie Muth stood at the podium and began to read. She relayed a letter from a former homeless man pleading to save a cash-assistance program for the poorest Pennsylvanians that the Republican-controlled legislature was cutting in the state budget.
Then, for 3½ tense minutes, Muth continued to read aloud as Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman angrily yelled to get her to stop. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman refused to recognize him.
The video of the incident quickly took off, earning her an invitation to appear on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews and shout-outs from Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.
At 5 p.m. today, about 200 people are expected to attend a rally born of fear and frustration, refusal and family. It’s a rally about gun violence, and it will include victims of it, those who want to avoid it, people who work to detect and stop it, as well as local politicians.
It was while Cheick Diawara had to wait to learn the fates of his relatives during a mass shooting at Finnegan Playground on Father’s Day that he thought up the Stand 4 Peace Rally. The 21-year-old organized the event with his friend Joar Dahn, a 22-year-old native of Liberia who is on the board of governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
“The biggest thing is we’re either going to stand together as one,” Diawara said, “or we’re going to fall together.”
- After last week’s Democratic presidential candidate debates, Joe Biden’s lead in the polls appears to be shrinking.
- Taxpayer subsidies helped keep the South Philly oil refinery running. Now, PennDot is investigating whether the refinery failed to hold up its end of the bargain.
- The owners of Hahnemann University Hospital filed for bankruptcy protection. It’s an expected move and one that involves St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philly. The filing may help keep the children’s hospital operational as Hahnemann readies to close.
- Two South Jersey colleges are merging, and they’re following a national trend.
- U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a Philadelphia Democrat, introduced a bill that would give federal grants to fund small cannabis businesses.
- Most Americans still oppose reparation payments to descendants of enslaved people. But the tide seems to be shifting with millennials in particular.
- What’s the future of the Community College of Philadelphia? Its president is wondering, too.
Even at over 300 years old, Elfreth’s Alley still looks good. Nice shot, @twistedphilly!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- The United States women’s soccer team takes on England in the World Cup semifinals today. And while the USWNT has thousands of fans behind it in France, there is a clear public apathy around the U.S. men’s team right now, which beat Curaçao on Sunday night in front of a sparse crowd at the Linc.
- The Biggest Loser is casting in Philly this week. An ex-contestant and Philly radio DJ shares what she thinks you should know about the controversial weight-loss show.
- Why did an 80-year-old Philly woman get a surprise $256 bill for a bowling injury?
- A Philadelphia man was wrongly imprisoned for 21 years for a murder he didn’t commit. He had his life-without-parole-sentence vacated in May. And now, he wants to hold the City of Philadelphia accountable.
- “Right now, growing up working class and African American means you’re destined to have poorer health. But it shouldn’t have to,” Shelley Henderson told The Inquirer. Henderson recently graduated from medical school at Penn and wants to provide primary care to Philly’s underserved neighborhoods.
- What happens when you hold a punk festival on the beach in Atlantic City? It gets “super-weird.”
“Stuffing half of your closet into a bag, strapping it onto your back, then muscling through every crowded space, swinging your bulging sack like a weapon on Game of Thrones, is just bad manners.” — VP of marketing and communications for Diversified Search Michael Callahan writes about the bane of the modern business world: backpacks.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about a bill in New Jersey that could end long-term solitary confinement.
- First The Inquirer’s Carmina Hachenburg laughed when Democratic candidates began speaking Spanish at last week’s debate. Then, the native Spanish speaker began to worry.
- WHYY reports on a water gun fight in Fairmount Park meant to celebrate life.
- Jennifer Hudson spoke to the Philadelphia Tribune ahead of her Philly performance at Wawa Welcome America coming up this week.
- What’s it like to be a bounty hunter in America today? A GQ writer found out.
An animal rescue shelter in Chester County is home to the usual: dogs, cats, goats, cows, horses — oh, and the occasional emu.