🚓 Deadly pursuits | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. When the Phillies host the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, they’re expected to face 30-mph winds blowing straight out to right field. Those gusts won’t necessarily help Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper, as a new MLB study found.

Our top story today is an investigation that digs into how Pennsylvania police pursuits endanger kids, fuel deadly wrecks, and cost taxpayers millions, with little accountability.

And the Rosemont College merger deal with Villanova University gives students and faculty three years before closure. But will they stay that long?

Plus, if you’re an older homeowner thinking of moving to a smaller space, read on to learn how five Philly-area retirees ditched their stuff and happily downsized.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

A Philadelphia police directive strictly limits pursuits, allowing them only to prevent imminent danger or to capture a suspect fleeing a violent felony.

Yet an Inquirer investigation found that chases still happen in less serious circumstances, with sometimes deadly consequences. In one outstanding case, a Philly cop chased two teenage boys on scooters, both times ending with fatal crashes. That’s just part of the officer’s driving record, which includes a department-leading 10 preventable car crashes.

An Inquirer investigation found his record is just part of a larger police accountability crisis in the city and across Pennsylvania fueling hazardous and unnecessary chases — and disproportionately endangering teens and young adults.

Reporters Samantha Melamed, Max Marin, and Dylan Purcell have the story.

In other crime news: Hundreds of Indego bikes, worth more than $1.3 million, have been stolen in three years. The bike-share program’s solution: repo men.

Starting in 2028, Rosemont College will be known as Villanova University, Rosemont Campus.

With the merger announcement on Monday, the financially fragile Main Line school gave students, staff, and faculty an unusually long runway to make decisions about their own futures. Now, they must consider whether to stick with the tiny Catholic institution until the very end.

The pros of staying, according to students: Some say they like Rosemont because of its small size, values and mission, and relative affordability — factors that won’t change in the next three years. They can also avoid the headache of transferring credits.

And the cons: The campus population will likely dwindle as others choose to move elsewhere. (How small is too small?) And student athletes — which account for nearly two-thirds of all Rosemont students — won’t be able to play after 2026, when sports are slated to wind down.

In their own words: “I’m going to give Rosemont its last chance,” a freshman basketball player told The Inquirer. “For this last year, I would say ‘Let’s go out in a bang in our last go around and try to get a championship and leave our mark on this school.’ We don’t want this school to be forgotten. We love this school.”

Higher education reporter Susan Snyder spoke to Rosemont community members about their next steps.

Elsewhere: A Temple University student whose visa has been revoked has chosen to self-deport, the university said Wednesday.

What you should know today

Yolanda Roman last lived in a 1,900-square-foot home in Florida. Before that, she had a 2,900-square-foot house in Montgomery County.

Now? A 780-square-foot, one-bedroom condo in Fairmount. That meant she had to get rid of a ton of stuff before moving, including heirlooms from her parents and antique furniture she’d collected.

Downsizing “was an easy decision to make, but it was really hard to execute it,” she said. As she and other Philly-area folks who moved to smaller spaces learned, it could be tough to find takers for belongings they couldn’t bring.

Real estate reporter Michaelle Bond spoke to five local downsizers about how they did it.

P.S. Have high heating bills? You now have an extra two weeks to apply for assistance.

What we’re...

🔬 Tracking: The billions in local grants that have been targeted for termination by the Department of Health and Human Services.

🥤 Drinking: Riverwards Produce’s viral smoothies a.k.a. “Erewhon dupes.”

🍣 Applauding: The Philadelphia chefs nominated for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

🍲 Anticipating: The return of the Southeast Asian Market this weekend.

🎖️ Considering: The “betrayal” of the transgender military ban.

