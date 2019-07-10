Whether you drink it, paddle on it, fish in it, or live near it, the Delaware River has shaped the region. Frankly, it’s the reason we’re even here in the first place. So, shoutout to you, Delaware River. And also, shoutout to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan, who helped me pick where to grab a bagel this morning.

— Josh Rosenblat

Philadelphia Inquirer

From the Source: Stories of the Delaware River

The Delaware River is a founding river, the reason Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and most places in between exist. And even as its names, inhabitants, and uses have changed over the years, the Delaware River still flows.

The Delaware faces complex challenges. For example, the river sources much of our drinking water, and despite water treatment plants that are considered scientific marvels, Philly’s tap water still struggles to raise its rep. Why? It seems people are scared of the water having bad stuff in it that often isn’t there.

Over the next year, we will be exploring the Delaware River and its watershed, sharing its stories from a number of angles, including its history and environmental challenges as well as its recreational treasures and impact on how we define our region.

While we create the stories, images, and videos independently, this project has support from the National Geographic Society, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, and the William Penn Foundation.

What happens when Philly police get body cameras — but don’t turn them on?

In 2017, Philadelphia spent $12.5 million to outfit most of its police force with body cameras. A member of the Philadelphia Defender Association, however, found that many officers rarely turn their body cameras on when they’re supposed to.

Michael Mellon reviewed cases generated by a Philadelphia police squad from March 2018 to April 2019. In all, he looked at 60 investigations.

He found that the officers rarely turned their cameras on before a person was in handcuffs. The police department said it would review the incidents.

Joe Biden released his tax returns, and in 2018, Penn paid him ...

... more than $400,000. Over the past two years, the school paid him close to $800,000 when he held the title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor.

The returns indicate that Biden’s salary was 86 percent higher than the average salary for a Penn professor during the 2017-18 school year.

But that pay from Penn was a small fraction of the Bidens’ overall income, which has risen substantially since Joe’s term as vice president ended.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Check out this mural near the corner of Spring Garden and Ridge. Great spot, @gerardruns!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

How did Jeffrey Epstein get away with sex trafficking?
Signe Wilkinson
“It dawned on the mother, in the shadowy nights she spent awake after her son was gunned down in 2017, that one day his baby was going to ask about her baby ... One day, he’d want to know: ‘Where’s my Daddy?’” — Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about a gunshot victim’s mother who wrote a book for her grandson and other grieving children.

Joan Spiegel, left, of Lambertville, NJ, reacts after her color wristband was picked to be the first group to buy tickets for the musical "Hamilton" at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 9, 2019
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Your Daily Dose of | That One-Step-Closer-to-Seeing-Hamilton Feeling

Those hoping to have a chance to see the hit musical lined up along Walnut Street early yesterday morning looking to get wristbands that afforded them the opportunity to buy tickets later in the day.