Whether you drink it, paddle on it, fish in it, or live near it, the Delaware River has shaped the region. Frankly, it’s the reason we’re even here in the first place. So, shoutout to you, Delaware River. And also, shoutout to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan, who helped me pick where to grab a bagel this morning.
The Delaware River is a founding river, the reason Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and most places in between exist. And even as its names, inhabitants, and uses have changed over the years, the Delaware River still flows.
The Delaware faces complex challenges. For example, the river sources much of our drinking water, and despite water treatment plants that are considered scientific marvels, Philly’s tap water still struggles to raise its rep. Why? It seems people are scared of the water having bad stuff in it that often isn’t there.
Over the next year, we will be exploring the Delaware River and its watershed, sharing its stories from a number of angles, including its history and environmental challenges as well as its recreational treasures and impact on how we define our region.
While we create the stories, images, and videos independently, this project has support from the National Geographic Society, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, and the William Penn Foundation.
In 2017, Philadelphia spent $12.5 million to outfit most of its police force with body cameras. A member of the Philadelphia Defender Association, however, found that many officers rarely turn their body cameras on when they’re supposed to.
Michael Mellon reviewed cases generated by a Philadelphia police squad from March 2018 to April 2019. In all, he looked at 60 investigations.
He found that the officers rarely turned their cameras on before a person was in handcuffs. The police department said it would review the incidents.
... more than $400,000. Over the past two years, the school paid him close to $800,000 when he held the title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor.
The returns indicate that Biden’s salary was 86 percent higher than the average salary for a Penn professor during the 2017-18 school year.
But that pay from Penn was a small fraction of the Bidens’ overall income, which has risen substantially since Joe’s term as vice president ended.
- Hahnemann Hospital will stop providing a major service at the end of the week. Meanwhile, groups are seeking last-ditch rescue funds to keep the hospital from closing.
- For four decades, Margaret “Marge” Tartaglione was a political power in Philadelphia. She passed away yesterday morning at the age of 86.
- Holtec International, an energy company that got $260 million in tax breaks from New Jersey officials to invest in Camden, allegedly funneled $50,000 to a federal employee to win a contract.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will probe an alleged “systemic failure” in Philadelphia’s bail practices.
- Pennsylvania state universities are considering freezing their tuition. Tuition was last frozen in the 1990s.
- Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a bond that will pay for around 60 percent of the cost of new voting machines. The machines will ensure that every vote leaves behind a paper trail.
Check out this mural near the corner of Spring Garden and Ridge. Great spot, @gerardruns!
- Where can you get the best bagels in Philly and the 'burbs? Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan boils down the region’s bagel scene to a handful of key spots.
- The Phillies value All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto for his leadership, among other things. Where’d he first show that trait? It wasn’t on the baseball diamond.
- What’s it like to work at an Amazon warehouse? Apparently vending machines have pain meds and workers rush to use the bathroom.
- Philadelphia specialists debunk common cancer myths, from cancer-causing artificial sweeteners to cancer-curing diets.
- Three women — a soon-to-be high school freshman, a coach at a New Jersey high school, and an assistant defensive line coach in the NFL — all ended up on the same field in South Jersey last month. Their connection? Football.
- Here are six tips on the best ways to talk to kids about mental health.
“It dawned on the mother, in the shadowy nights she spent awake after her son was gunned down in 2017, that one day his baby was going to ask about her baby ... One day, he’d want to know: ‘Where’s my Daddy?’” — Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about a gunshot victim’s mother who wrote a book for her grandson and other grieving children.
- Thu B. Tran and Mike Jones — two attorneys who specialize in homeownership — write about the task force focused on helping with Philadelphia’s home theft issue.
- The Pennsylvania lawmakers that killed general assistance are hypocrites that kept their own welfare program, the Inquirer’s Editorial Board writes.
- WHYY covers the emotional reunion of a dog and his family after he ran from a Shore car crash.
- A security breach at the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union may have affected customers over this past weekend, PhillyVoice reports.
- Yahoo News investigated the origins of a conspiracy theory that got caught up in the 2016 presidential election.
Those hoping to have a chance to see the hit musical lined up along Walnut Street early yesterday morning looking to get wristbands that afforded them the opportunity to buy tickets later in the day.