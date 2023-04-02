Democrats turning to populism | Morning Newsletter

☀️ It’s going to be a beautiful Sunday in the 50s.

Our big read of the day is about how Pennsylvania Democrats are trying to show they can be populists, too.

Amy S. Rosenberg’s very fun Down the Shore newsletter has won third place in the New Jersey Press Association’s annual contest! She won in the “news column” category for three editions of the newsletter, judged on “writing style, originality, impact and local appeal.” The Down the Shore newsletter returns in late May just in time for the summer seasonal antics, so sign up to get on the list.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Still stung by their loss in 2016, Pennsylvania Democrats are trying to channel the populism, and sometimes anger, that many voters feel.

Look no further than the examples reporter Jonathan Tamari cites in his account.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first order of business was ending a four-year college requirement for state government jobs.

Sen. John Fetterman pledged to fight for forgotten communities. Sound familiar?

And U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio is targeting corporate greed.

It’s been a battle for Democrats since former President Donald Trump wielded anger at elites in both parties in his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania.

But populism “isn’t only about policy ideas. It’s often about image and approach,” as Tamari put it.

Keep reading for how Democrats are aiming to appeal to the working-class voters Republicans have gained ground with.

What you should know today

