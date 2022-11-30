Happy hump day. Expect the return of more rain and a high of 58 degrees.

There was a time when Walt Disney Co. and Donald Trump were eyeing Philly for major projects (not simultaneously). Neither panned out but it does beg the question: What if?

Our lead story focuses on proposed large developments over the decades in the city that never came to fruition.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Over the years, there’s been a steady stream of development hopefuls — dreamers, moguls, and the occasional conman — who promised to transform some part of the city into a twinkling tower.

In light of the Sixers’ proposal to build an arena near Chinatown, The Inquirer gathered ten projects that never materialized.

Some highlights include:

DisneyQuest : Disney wanted to build an indoor five-story amusement park filled with rides and arcades at Eighth and Market Streets in 1998. The company pulled out of the project in 2000 after missing construction deadlines and failing to lure other retail tenants.

Skyline Aerial Tramway: In 1998, politicians in Philadelphia and New Jersey wanted to build an entertainment complex along the Delaware River. It also included a sky tram that would take tourists from Philly to Camden. The plan went far enough to erect cement support arches for the air tram. But after a developer backed out, the plan evaporated and the arches loomed over the waterfront until they were town down in 2020.

Philly Live!: Then-Flyers owner Ed Snider and Cordish Co. announced a plan in 2008 to layer 350,000 square feet of shops, restaurants, and hotels on top of the asphalt grave of the Spectrum. But after more than two years, they couldn’t attract a single tenant. The project downsized and is now Xfinity Live!

Continue reading to learn about other big and ambitious projects that ultimately didn’t work out.

Helen Gym, a Philadelphia City Council member and a leader of the city’s progressive movement, resigned Tuesday ahead of an expected run for mayor.

She’s expected to launch her campaign today.

The playing field: Gym is likely to become the seventh Democrat vying for the role and the race’s most progressive candidate.

She’ll be competing against her former colleagues, former City Council members Cherelle Parker, Maria Quiñones Sánchez, Allan Domb, and Derek Green.

Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and grocer Jeff Brown have also announced runs. State Rep. Amen Brown is also eyeing the race.

Note: In a city that’s never had a female mayor, half of the candidates are women.

Keep reading for an overview of her six-year tenure as a Council member.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

An unfinished mega-mansion is for sale at the highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey.

How much is it?

A) $20 million

B) $23.87 million

C) $24.95 million

D) $19.32 million

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

🚌 Explaining: The proposed changes to SEPTA’s popular Route 47 bus.

🍪 Craving: Big-as-your-face cookies.

🎧 Listening: Bel-Air star Coco Jones’ debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: Former police headquarters

DEON SOURUH

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Jim Keenan, who correctly guessed Veterans Stadium as Tuesday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

That’s it from me. I’ll see you back in your inbox tomorrow.