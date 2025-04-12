🖥️ A day in the life at Bell Labs | Morning Newsletter
Welcome to Saturday.
Here comes the rain again. Chances are slimmer today, but it’s still cloudy and chilly out.
Today, I’m highlighting a reader’s experience working at Bell Labs in Holmdel, N.J., a.k.a. the real-life setting of the fictional Lumon Industries.
But first, there’s news about a new measles case in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, the fate of food trucks at Drexel, the closure of more area Wawas, and the latest dustup in the Philly DA race. Let’s get into it.
— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
What you should know today
A measles case has been identified in a person who visited locations in the city and Montgomery County this week, Philadelphia health officials announced on Friday, urging residents who may have been exposed to ensure they’re protected against the virus.
A Philly teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in the city’s Kingsessing section by an adult early Thursday evening.
Philadelphia City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to hold hearings about the Department of Human Services in the wake of The Inquirer’s series that appeared online this week on failings of the foster care system.
Main Line Heath is working on a plan to take on bankrupt Crozer Health’s women’s health practices and their patients, the nonprofit health system said Friday.
City Council will consider new legislation that would allow Drexel University’s popular food trucks to park overnight, allowing them to operate as they have for years — but legally.
A Delco Planet Fitness manager allegedly refused the facility’s defibrillator to aid a member who had a heart attack outside. His widow is suing.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his Democratic primary challenger Patrick Dugan have been throwing barbs at one another for months, and this week, the sparring is about how — and if — they’ll meet on stage for a televised debate.
A South Jersey woman’s latest attempt to hire a hitman to kill her former boyfriend, a Philly cop, and his daughter came after a Wawa meetup, cops say.
A Coatesville teen was part of a conspiracy to ambush a rival teenager in retaliation for a high school fight, targeting him as he got off a school bus in the Chester County city last October, prosecutors said Friday.
Two more Wawa stores in Philadelphia are closing, this time in the Northeast, joining a list of at least 11 locations the company has shuttered since 2020.
U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick has joined forces with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in calling for changes to the Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress — a concept that continues to be an off-and-on debate on Capitol Hill.
Before it was “Lumon”
A few weeks ago, I told you about Philly’s proximity to the real-life building that serves as a stunning setting for the Apple TV+ series Severance. The historic attraction, an easy day trip from the city, used to be called Bell Labs, the research arm for communications giant AT&T. Today, it’s the Bell Works complex, home to dining, retail, and fitness facilities.
Reader and former computer scientist Dick Wexelblat wrote me to share a fascinating slice of history: What it was like to be an employee there in the ‘60s. Here is his story.
When I went there in 1965, the building was still under construction. Two of the four sections were open and completed. I had many computer-related jobs there, the major one of which was as supervisor of the computer center which, in those days, had IBM 360s. I can still remember my room number: 2F–413. (Building two, corridor F, 4th floor, office 13).
On the first floor, there was a center court at the entrance, and then to the right and to the left were subsidiary courts. They were gathering places, and in the middle of each was a small garden with a large fountain. When the fountains were on full they made an amazing noise which echoed off of the resilient walls. It even interfered with conversations in the offices on the side corridors. Together with one of my cohorts, we would periodically toss a small chunk of chartreuse fluorescent dye into the fountain, which, of course, annoyed building management. So they would turn off the fountain, drain it and clean it. It took the better part of six months for them to realize that the fountains running at half flow were just as pretty and much less noisy. And didn’t turn yellow.
There were inner and outer continuous circular driveways around the building. I found out from a friend that there was something called the “century club” whose members had motorcycles and had got up to 100 miles an hour on the outer circular drive. If you look at the aerial view of the building you’ll see that the circular driveways are no longer continuous.
It was amazing working for Bell Labs. As I recall, there were two Nobel laureates in our building, and many more at the Labs’ Murray Hill location. The number of important and significant discoveries and inventions from BTL is almost too long to list. While I understand that breaking up the Bell System was probably necessary, a side effect was to destroy the Labs and lose a significant national scientific resource.
Here’s an amusing note: Bell Telephone Laboratories is abbreviated BTL. So, in the cafeteria, they did not have bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches (BLTs), but bacon, tomato, and lettuce sandwiches (BTLs).
In November, the Philadelphia Historical Commission rejected preservation protections for the former city Police Headquarters building, known as the Roundhouse.
This decision put the future of the notorious structure in jeopardy. In a column for The Inquirer, Tya Winn and David Feldman argue in favor of establishing a best practice for responsible preservation.
“This history is held in parallel with the difficult reality of its carceral history and visible testimony to police brutality and urban renewal,” Winn and Feldman write. “Powered by civic engagement and participation, the site could become a premier symbol of a united Philadelphia.”
Read on for their perspective on shaping the future of the Roundhouse.
🧠 Trivia time
Which of the following is a reason SEPTA riders hope the transit agency can maintain full service?
A) It provides access to medical appointments
B) They prefer less-disruptive commutes
C) They don’t want to worry about getting home safely
D) all of the above
Think you know? Check your answer.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Hint: An iconic medical history institution
TUT MUM RESUME
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.
Cheers to Olivia Johannsen who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Burlington. The South Jersey county released a report on its failures on Election Day 2024, which was characterized by “unacceptable” long lines and voting delays.
We were there
Gov. Josh Shapiro talked about President Donald Trump’s trade agenda in a Thursday visit to the Port of Philadelphia, the day after Trump paused some tariffs. Staff photographer Tom Gralish captured the moment State Rep. Ed Neilson (front) reacted when he mistakenly referred to Shapiro as Gov. Ed Rendell.
Somewhere on the internet in Philly
The average Scoop Deville experience? Chaotic, according to some Philadelphians on Reddit.
Over on X, Brendan of Moyamensing Archives shared his acquisition of “an incredible piece of history” — a packet of what appears to be original blueprints for passenger cars in Philadelphia.
This reel showcases the power of “Go Birds” as a simple greeting.
And pop star Sabrina Carpenter of Bucks County made her debut on the Fortnite online video game this week as a playable character. Some players are forming alliances and just vibing. Love that.
