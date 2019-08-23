Open-air drug markets might fuel the opioid crisis in America’s big cities like Philadelphia. But in the suburbs, there is a quieter source of addiction that prosecutors in Montgomery County are ready to go after. Back in Philly, diners clad in all white did plenty for the gram during last night’s Dîner en Blanc.
City neighborhoods are falling victim to open-air drug markets as the opioid crisis takes hold. But suburban prosecutors are turning to what they believe is a silent, yet persistent, source of the problem: ‘rogue’ doctors.
In the last 18 months, five doctors in Montgomery County have been charged with improperly prescribing powerful opiate painkillers. Of those, three have pleaded guilty.
District Attorney Kevin Steele has an entire unit devoted to pursuing these doctors. "The difference between street dealers and these doctors is they’re wearing a white coat. They’re certainly not practicing their Hippocratic Oath, and we can see why,” he said. “Greed.”
There are a lot of moving parts. Philadelphia’s Dîner en Blanc goes into the planning phase well before we hit optimal picnic temperatures. It starts February. Secret locations are pitched and shot down, volunteers are gathered, and plans are put in place to ensure minimal disruption to city services.
The all-white dinner party kicked off in Philly in 2012, with its latest installment taking place last night at Boathouse Row. Since its Philly debut, the city has become the largest U.S. host city, drawing 6,000 ticketed guests. While the fan base for the wildly Instagram-able event is huge, so is the list of detractors.
Of all the names tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged trafficking of underage girls that appear in court documents, one is familiar to clergy sex-abuse victims in Philadelphia: George J. Mitchell.
Better known for his stints as a former Senate majority leader and a U.S. special envoy, Mitchell until May had led the board overseeing the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s compensation fund for those abused by priests. Mitchell has denied the claims and his accuser has offered few details of their alleged encounter.
- Reporter Chris Palmer walks us through the complicated process of how an unremarkable drug probe led to Philly’s largest shooting of police in modern history.
- A review of court records obtained by The Inquirer shows that five years before the police shootout in Tioga, the alleged gunman had crossed paths with a Philly cop who was caught in the crossfire.
- Gov. Tom Wolf committed millions of dollars Thursday to treat water that was tainted with hazardous chemicals in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
- A Philadelphia man who recently defended his relationship with his transgender girlfriend in a video that went viral died this week — friends say by suicide.
- With so many options for medical marijuana to manage pain, it’s hard to know which ones are the most effective. A group of Philly researchers have decided to find out.
- Philadelphia Police have launched a new website to help them with unsolved murders that will take submitting information to authorities to another level.
- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is still healthy. He sat out for a third-straight preseason game Thursday night. He didn’t miss much.
- The Jade East might just be an unassuming motel as far as Wildwood standards go. But it’s the legacy defining symbol of a family that’s kept it going for 40 years.
- Change is inevitable — unless you’re talking about the Pennypack Park Music Festival. Reporter Tommy Rowan found that out when he visited the staple of his youth for the first time in 15 years.
- Speaking of music, there’s plenty of it along with dancing, pierogi, beer, and heritage at this Philly-area Ukrainian Folk Festival.
- The Philly Pride Flag was ready for its close up during the season finale of FX’s Pose — even though its inclusion might not be historically accurate.
“Ross has been a staunch defender of the department and its officers. He has also been one of the few adults in the room when Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have, in my opinion, unfairly impugned the reputation of the police. ... To conclude now, without further evidence, that he allowed an employee to be abused simply because he was a jealous, territorial man is hasty character assassination, something we see too often in this post-MeToo era.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on the resignation of former Philadelphia Police commissioner Richard Ross.
- Beto O’Rourke has clearly become a presidential candidate with nothing left to lose, writes columnist Will Bunch. And that could be what’s fueling O’Rourke’s campaign reboot, he adds.
- As far as sports columnist Marcus Hayes is concerned, there’s no room for debate. Disgruntled Texans defensive end Jadaveon Clowney fits Philly and a trade needs to happen immediately.
