🚸 DIY traffic calming | Morning Newsletter

Morning, Philly, and cheers to our Phils, who beat both the predicted showers and the Colorado Rockies in their 2025 home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

Below, read about a close-knit block of Fishtown neighbors who ignored city rules to install their own traffic-calming measure. The DIY speed bump experiment worked, until complaints ensued.

And District Attorney Larry Krasner says Philadelphia is “safer and freer” as he seeks a third term. In The Inquirer’s second DA candidate profile, we ask: Will voters buy in?

Parents on the 1200 block of Crease Street in Fishtown were concerned about fast-moving traffic, but their street didn’t qualify for a speed bump. So, they installed their own.

🚸 Neighbors bought two removable speed bumps meant for parking lots and placed them on the pavement near the ends of the block. They worked. But someone complained to the police, and the speed bumps were removed.

🚸 The efforts — though unsanctioned and temporary — were the block’s latest to prove what an engaged, collaborative community can accomplish: Many of same neighbors are behind the popular Crease Street Garden, too.

🚸 What can residents do to calm traffic in their neighborhoods? And what is the city doing at large?

Reporter Kevin Riordan spoke to experts about Philly’s traffic challenges and possible solutions.

Seven weeks remain in the race to be Philadelphia’s top prosecutor, and DA Larry Krasner says he’s eager to hold onto the title for another four years.

The two-term incumbent is a face of the national progressive prosecutor movement and a criminal justice reformer who’s enjoyed years of publicity. Alongside support, he has fielded criticism from those who say his policies have let dangerous people out on bail, and that his brash nature drives conflict. He’s also faced impeachment efforts and attacks from both fellow Democrats and national right-wing figures.

Krasner seems unfazed: “Frankly, I’d be embarrassed if no one was opposed to what we’re doing, because that would prove we weren’t doing anything,” he told The Inquirer.

Reporters Ellie Rushing and Anna Orso dig into Krasner’s successes over the past eight years, and ongoing challenges ahead of May 20.

And ICYMI last week, here’s the first in our two-part series profiling Philly district attorney candidates, about Krasner’s lone competitor: former judge Patrick Dugan. (Reminder: There’s no Republican challenger.)

P.S. Sign up here to stay informed about the Philadelphia DA's race with in-depth analysis, real-time updates, and expert coverage.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

The financially struggling Rosemont College announced Monday that it had struck an agreement to merge into neighboring Villanova University. Last year, Villanova also acquired the campus of which now-shuttered Catholic higher education institution?

A) Cabrini University

B) Holy Family University

C) St. Joseph’s University

D) Immaculata University

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🪩 Thrilled to see: The Barbary has returned to its Fishtown home.

🍋‍🟩 Keeping an eye on: How potential tariffs on Mexico are already affecting restaurants.

⛳ Registering for: 2026 PGA Championship tickets at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square.

🏟️ Watching: This video explainer on Veterans Stadium’s implosion 21 years ago.

🌳 Wowed by: This tree on Temple University’s campus that sprouts 40 different stone fruits.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Neighborhood named for a nationality

WORN MAGNET

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Edward Fishman, who solved Monday’s anagram: Liberty Bell. The landmark was the subject of a 1996 April Fools’ Day prank by Taco Bell, which claimed to have purchased it.

Photo of the day

⚾ One last winning thing: Inspired by the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Phillies fans at the home opener were plainly excited for the long road to Red October. They got a reminder of that big February win when Saquon Barkley and Brandon Graham — with the Lombardi Trophy in tow — threw out the first pitch.

In other sporty news, look out for the results of today’s NFL vote on whether the Birds can legally continue to push tushes. IMO, Columnist Marcus Hayes put it well: Cowards!

And with that, have a great Tuesday. Back at it tomorrow.

