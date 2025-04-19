🕯️ Grief beyond borders | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Partly sunny skies and a high near 83 are in store for Saturday.

Today, I’m talking about the Dominican community in Philadelphia seeking solace and support in grieving lives lost at a popular Santo Domingo nightclub.

But first, we have new details on the attack on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion including the 911 call that followed, layoffs at a heavy-duty truck factory in the Lehigh Valley, and why fast fashion is about to get pricier.

What you should know today

Grief beyond borders

Physically, I’m in Philadelphia. Mentally, as a Dominican woman, I’m nearly 1,500 miles away in the Dominican Republic, where millions are still reeling from the catastrophic collapse of a nightclub roof that killed over 200 people and injured as many on April 9. Among the victims are former Major League Baseball players, politicians, and iconic merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

The heartbreak has hit hard for everyone in the nation. It’s especially tough to think about how these families and friends were simply enjoying life and entertainment when the crash happened. But that mourning is happening beyond the borders of the Caribbean country, including in Philadelphia, where Dominicans are on track to become the city’s largest immigrant group. I knew I couldn’t be the only person here shaken to my core over this unimaginable tragedy. That’s why on April 11 I jumped at the opportunity to gather with dozens for a vigil in Hunting Park.

It was cold, windy, and soggy. The miserable conditions matched the mood. Under a pavilion, speakers expressed sadness and pain over the worst loss of life in the DR’s history. They shared memories of fun nights at the Jet Set club. Representatives of local groups chimed in to voice their support. Dressed in black, we held a moment of silence, lit candles, sang “Volveré” and other Rubby Pérez songs, and waved flags. Tears inevitably started flowing, and we hugged and consoled one another. In those moments of solidarity, the weight of our collective grief felt less difficult to carry alone. Several other events across the Philly region brought people together, including a special prayer service in Camden.

You can see, feel, hear, and taste Dominicans’ influence across Philly, woven into the city’s rich cultural fabric in the form of food, art, music, and beyond. Living in proximity to pieces of my native land and the larger Caribbean diaspora makes me and other Dominicanos feel even more at home here. After the vigil, I stopped by Casa del Mofongo for its namesake dish and treated myself to dessert from Ciddianys bakery. I may have arrived in North Philly that night with a heavy heart, but I left with a sense of gratitude and a deeper connection to the city I now call home.

Affordable homes are scarce across the city.

In a column for The Inquirer, Kelvin Jeremiah, the head of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, outlines the agency’s $6.8 billion strategy to preserve and expand affordable housing.

“Philadelphia is heading for a devastating public housing crisis,” Jeremiah writes. “A fundamental shift is needed in how we approach public housing that will benefit future generations.”

Keep reading for Jeremiah’s perspective on the strategy’s advantages and what’s at stake.

🧠 Trivia time

More than a year after Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts ended its degree programs, it has revealed details of its revived curriculum.

Which of the following is NOT one of PAFA’s new educational offerings?

A) A program to study abroad in Italy at the Florence School of Fine Arts

B) A foundation certificate

C) A one- or two-year studio residency certificate

D) A postbaccalaureate, one-year, graduate-level bridge program

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Section of North Philly

ROADSHOWS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Eileen Cleary who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Woodmere Art Museum. The Chestnut Hill arts organization is one of several in Philadelphia that have seen federal grants canceled.

Columnist Stephanie Farr recently crossed another item off her Philly bucket list: touring the ever-mysterious Masonic Temple in Center City.

Join Farr and staff photographer Monica Herndon inside the fascinating building to discover all its unusual yet delightfully unexpected quirks.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

Ever noticed the stunning staircase scaling the Delong building at 13th and Chestnut in Center City?

Philadelphians on Reddit are discussing its majesty and the overall property’s history: It was built in the late 1890s, and the ornate fire escape is believed to have been designed by Horace Trumbauer.

And over on The Inquirer’s Instagram, readers are sharing their thoughts on this week’s season finale of Abbott Elementary. Here’s a sweet one: “the please touch museum helped turn me into the creative woman i am today. ❤️ almost 34 and still have fond memories of the mock grocery store and such"

