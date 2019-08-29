Philadelphia’s cashless store ban might include a pretty big exemption: the city itself. While private businesses would have to accept cash, the city’s offices could get away without doing so as long as one “convenient location" takes paper bills. And across the state, voters are beginning to assess their choices for the 2020 presidential election. A major focus for Republicans is to keep voters who chose Obama and then Trump, while Democrats think that flipping those voters back could secure them the entire state.
Pennsylvania is a swing state that was decided by fewer than 44,000 votes in 2016. That means that so-called “Obama-Trump” voters played a really influential role in deciding the election, and helped deliver Pennsylvania to a Republican candidate for the first time since 1988.
But as 2020 gets nearer, those voters are conflicted about their allegiances. Some are confident in their choice and want another Trump victory next November. Others, though, see themselves moving back to a Democrat in the upcoming presidential election.
Philip Rinaldi is the retired chief executive of Philadelphia Energy Solutions. And yesterday, he announced that he is formally bidding to buy and restart the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery that went bankrupt and shut down after a fire and explosion earlier this summer.
The 73-year-old has extensive connections to business and political leaders, energy executives, and the refinery’s labor union. That, combined with his experience reviving the same complex in 2012, makes him the new front-runner to take ownership of the largest refinery on the East Coast.
Philly’s first-in-the-nation law banning cashless stores will force private businesses to accept cash from customers. The city, however, doesn’t think all of its government offices need to abide by the rule.
Proposed regulations implementing the law would largely exempt city offices from the requirement, just as long as there’s at least one “convenient location” that takes cash. The city has designated a Center City building as that spot for all of Philadelphia.
- The 115-year-old West Philly church that caught fire has been deemed “imminently dangerous.”
- Road closures due to Made in America have already started and will last through the early part of next week. Plan accordingly.
- Police departments in the Philadelphia region are partnering with a doorbell-camera company, allowing them to request residents’ video footage.
- Cory Booker defended his ties to a New Jersey political boss and a county executive who runs an ICE detention center.
- Five men on Pennsylvania state parole were charged with homicides in the span of just 10 days. Now, the state’s parole board is standing up for itself.
- Rutgers is defending a Penn scholar accused of fostering a “hypersexualized and racially insensitive climate” by talking about her sex life and those of her staff and students.
- Five people are in custody after a gunman fired at plainclothes police officers in North Philadelphia and ran into a building late Wednesday, triggering a standoff, authorities said.
- One hundred years ago, the flu killed a Philadelphian every five minutes. And now, naturally, the Mütter Museum is celebrating with a parade and more.
- Hahnemann University Hospital’s bankruptcy has led to huge paydays for dozens of lawyers and accountants. Some of them are banking close to $800 per hour.
- Who are the best artists to see this weekend at Made in America (and are not named Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lizzo, or Lil Uzi Vert)?
- Got $39 and a few idle hours? You could be ordained and legally officiate the marriage of two people in Pennsylvania.
- West Philadelphia residents found fliers on their cars that looked awfully like parking tickets. Turns out they were illegally placed ads for a business offering cash for homes.
- The Philadelphia Museum of Art is about to get more expensive to visit. The PMA announced yesterday that it’s increasing the price of general admission by 25%.
“Allergies and asthma are defined as disabilities by the Americans with Disabilities Act, but most people in society just shrug it off or label people like me as being 'dramatic’ when we ask for accommodations. I’ve even heard some people say that people with pet allergies are lying about it because they don’t like animals.” — Paige Wolf, an author who has a severe dog allergy, writes, urging people to leave their pets at home.
- Rick McCourt, the director of the Center for Systematic Biology and Evolution and Curator of Botany at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, writes about how the fires in Brazil impact Philadelphia.
- K.C. Kanaan is the co-founder of a program that offers transportation and other things to seniors. The CEO writes about transportation as an essential part of comprehensive senior care.
Marshall James Kavanaugh writes poems on demand for those who pass by in Rittenhouse Square and other Philly parks. “I’ve found that people want that realness. They want that experience. They want to be seen. They want to be reflected,” he says.