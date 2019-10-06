Yes! Pennsylvania is going to play a huge role in the 2020 general election. It narrowly flipped in 2016 from Democrat to Republican for the first time since 1988. The state is one of three or four that could decide the entire election. My role is to cover the lead-up with a particular focus on Pennsylvania and its voters. As important as the state will be in the general election, our primary is rather late so we probably won’t be deciding who the Democrats nominate. Nevertheless, the last few months have been all about getting to know the candidates, particularly those with local ties like former Vice President Joe Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.