🐣 These baby eagles are ‘must-see TV’ | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Saturday.

It’s drizzly and cloudy out, and some patchy fog is sticking around. We’ll hit a high of 63 degrees or so.

Today, I’m talking about the baby chicks in New Jersey who captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people across the world. Plus, there’s news on a Montco commissioner asking a billionaire investor for financial assistance at SPS Technologies, what we know about the “box demon” in York County, and the temporary closure of an I-95 South on-ramp to be aware of.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What you should know today

Eagle cams are nothing new around here. But it’s not enough just to see the birds in action. We want to hear them, too. Thanks to a new audio system at Duke Farms in New Jersey, that is now a reality for the first time in 17 years.

The public can now watch a budding family of eagles and simultaneously listen to the unmistakable noises of nature from a nest in Somerset County. Over the past two decades, 32 eagle chicks have been raised in and taken flight from this nest. And right now, there are two devoted parents caring for their brood of three. People in and around Philly — and even as far away as Switzerland — are watching and listening to them eat, sleep, chirp, poop, and peck their early days away.

Since reading about the little pip-squeaks through environmental reporter Frank Kummer’s story, I’ve kept a tab open to periodically check on them and it has become my go-to place for a pick-me-up. The livestream has been a nice reprieve from a cycle of happenings in the news and in life that can feel all-consuming. Beyond the soothing sounds of birdcalls in and around the nest, it’s been sweet to tune in to feedings and keep up with wildlife in real time. The more they “talk,” the more they find their voices, growing loud enough for my cat Bonito to perk up his ears toward my laptop screen. I caught one funny moment when a chick, restless below its parent, squirmed to get up and out. Then it turned, aimed, and shot its poop out of the nest. I could only laugh to myself, partially in disbelief. I’d say its guardian was also stunned by what just happened, but that’s probably just its resting eagle face.

Peeping on the cam also took me back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which officially began for Americans five years ago this week. Living in Florida at the time, I saw a mourning dove build a nest in a hibiscus plant outside my bedroom window. Soon enough, two bewildered babies were burrowed in it, staring back at me. Checking on the little family became a part of my daily routine. I’d watch them cry out and tussle with their mom for food. With alligators nearby, she was vigilant for predators. I was shocked at how quickly they grew. It was a thrill to watch them set flight and then stumble back on the tree as if to practice, in both timid and courageous fashion. In the midst of the chaos, those little doves grounded me and made it easier to get through difficult days. So it’s no surprise why my colleague calls the audio-packed eagle cam “must-see TV this spring.” You’ll have to watch (and listen) for yourself. And one more thing: Go Birds.

Hoarding disorder is characterized by the accumulation of things in an excessive volume, like household goods, craft supplies, and even pets. In extreme cases, homes can become crammed and unsafe. These conditions can also put a strain on relationships.

Deborah Derrickson Kossmann, a Havertown psychologist, recently published a book titled Lost Found Kept: A Memoir, a recount of what happened inside her own childhood home in Cherry Hill. As her mother’s health declined, Kossman was forced to confront the sad reality kept hidden within those walls, a place she had not been inside of since 1987.

“My mother won’t let anyone come near the outside, much less invite them in,” Kossmann writes. “Neither my younger sister, who lives nearby in Medford, nor I, have been allowed to have a key for years.”

Read more in this excerpt from Kossmann’s book.

Villanova came up short against two-time defending national champion Connecticut on Thursday night, losing 73-56 in the Big East tournament quarterfinal game. The Wildcats will likely miss their third straight NCAA tournament.

See more pictures from the game from staff photographer Charles Fox and read more on the swirling questions about the program’s future in Jeff Neiburg’s latest dispatch.

