El Inquirer is a miracle of the spirits and of the ability that humans have to listen. After dedicating six months to listening to firsthand experiences from Philly Latinos, I learned that those who read our journalism want our reporters to do more community-driven work — as in stories that come more from the bottom organizers than from the top leaders. This was one of the two most imminent demands, along with having the opportunity to read The Inquirer’s reporting in a language that they can understand better: in this case, Spanish. So, the energy behind this product is the desire that the communities of Philly have to weigh in on the work that we’re doing, which they consider starts by having better access to it and being well reflected in it.