Thank you Solomon I really enjoyed your take on this! I’m a TU grad as well Class of 2016 i think the shirts might have been in reference to Temple booming Black Student Association and the fact that Temple was the first institution to offer a PhD in African American studies. Sometimes I would even hear it referred to as HBTU because it offered many opportunities where black students could easily find community with other black students. I think the historical difference between temple and real HBCU’s is something to always keep in mind. — Jroc, on Despite ‘HBCU-ish’ shirts, Temple University is not historically black