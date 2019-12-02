Although the Birds were embarrassed by the Dolphins yesterday, they still have a chance to salvage their season over the next few weeks. But that doesn’t really take much away from what happened in Miami.
In other news, advocates have long supported addressing gun violence as a public health issue. We have an article that looks at what that actually means and how Philadelphia could put that thinking into practice.
And we have you covered for that approaching winter storm.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com
Gun violence resembles public health issues in a number of ways. For example, like physical illnesses, gun violence can be prevented. Also, identifying risk factors can avert a crisis, similar to how addressing high blood pressure can lower the risk of heart disease.
So, if Philadelphia were to fight the “infection” of gun violence, the city would probably follow one of the best known public health models for violence prevention. It involves training members of a high-risk community to be so well-connected that they can stop conflicts before they turn violent.
Two women say Philly’s most venerable arts school mishandled their sexual assault complaints. Three years later, the impact of the cases and how administrators handled them can still be felt at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
The Inquirer spoke with former students who reported sexual assaults while at PAFA and examined court records connected to a civil suit involving a professor who claims she was removed for raising questions about the handling of rape allegations. The reporting offers a rare glimpse into how the nation’s oldest fine arts museum and school handles sexual assault.
The Birds stumbled to a 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins, a team that entered yesterday with just two wins on the season. It was the most points the Dolphins have put up in a game since the 2015 season.
“Leadership, coaching, player personnel decisions, all need serious scrutiny as what was supposed to be a season of championship contention slides into farce,” writes beat reporter Les Bowen.
- A new law went into effect in New Jersey yesterday that offers adult victims of childhood sexual abuse extended opportunities to sue. And major institutions — such as the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts of America — are bracing for what could be a wave of lawsuits.
- Experts think Pennsylvania could improve its elections and how people vote.
- A crowd of at least 1,000 mourners gathered to remember Micah S. Tennant-Dunmore on Saturday. The 10-year-old died after being shot at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football game on Nov. 15.
- Philadelphia officials recently increased the market values — and tax bills — for hundreds of thousands of homes. And now, thousands of property owners in the city are contesting those assessments.
- For people in active addiction, deciding to enter treatment can be a difficult decision. But Penn Medicine has a program that’s helping more patients with opioid use disorder keep up with treatment.
- Could the Obama legacy make 2020 more complicated for Joe Biden?
You can now check out the Ferris wheel at the Christmas Village outside City Hall. Great shot, @tominphilly.
- Bad news for your holiday shopping list: It could be pricey.
- Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Here’s how to donate to charity (and save on taxes).
- It’s nonsexual. It’s private. And it costs $80 an hour. Have any interest in a one-on-one cuddling session?
- A Philly designer is building an ethical fashion empire.
- Why is a 12-year-old boy so drawn to the Macy’s Christmas Light Show? “It’s really just amazing,” he said. “The show was started when my grandparents were kids.”
- Netflix has a new Christmas sitcom that’s set in Bucks County. So, does Merry Happy Whatever represent Philly?
“The lack of any accountability for the powerful allows government to devote almost all of its resources for punching down on the powerless.” — columnist Will Bunch writes about the “unfairness” of how America enforces its laws.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the current police commissioner search and how it is leaving Philadelphians in the dark.
- Also, the Editorial Board examines Philadelphia’s rise as a tale of two cities.
- WHYY reports on what could be New Jersey’s next cash crop: hazelnuts.
- The New York Times wrote about the impact that football has on an American military base in Japan.
- Worrying about sleep might actually lead you to sleep worse, Wired reports.
When a man was dealing with depression during veterinary school, he drove out to the Great Smoky Mountains for a reset with his grandmother. That was four years ago. And that single road trip has turned into six, with a goal of visiting all 61 national parks in the U.S.