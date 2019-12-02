Although the Birds were embarrassed by the Dolphins yesterday, they still have a chance to salvage their season over the next few weeks. But that doesn’t really take much away from what happened in Miami.

Philadelphia has a gun violence epidemic. What if it were treated like any other contagious disease?

Gun violence resembles public health issues in a number of ways. For example, like physical illnesses, gun violence can be prevented. Also, identifying risk factors can avert a crisis, similar to how addressing high blood pressure can lower the risk of heart disease.

So, if Philadelphia were to fight the “infection” of gun violence, the city would probably follow one of the best known public health models for violence prevention. It involves training members of a high-risk community to be so well-connected that they can stop conflicts before they turn violent.

Philly’s PAFA still rattled by years-old sexual assault cases

Two women say Philly’s most venerable arts school mishandled their sexual assault complaints. Three years later, the impact of the cases and how administrators handled them can still be felt at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

The Inquirer spoke with former students who reported sexual assaults while at PAFA and examined court records connected to a civil suit involving a professor who claims she was removed for raising questions about the handling of rape allegations. The reporting offers a rare glimpse into how the nation’s oldest fine arts museum and school handles sexual assault.

Eagles embarrassed in worst loss of the season

The Birds stumbled to a 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins, a team that entered yesterday with just two wins on the season. It was the most points the Dolphins have put up in a game since the 2015 season.

“Leadership, coaching, player personnel decisions, all need serious scrutiny as what was supposed to be a season of championship contention slides into farce,” writes beat reporter Les Bowen.

“The lack of any accountability for the powerful allows government to devote almost all of its resources for punching down on the powerless.” — columnist Will Bunch writes about the “unfairness” of how America enforces its laws.

When a man was dealing with depression during veterinary school, he drove out to the Great Smoky Mountains for a reset with his grandmother. That was four years ago. And that single road trip has turned into six, with a goal of visiting all 61 national parks in the U.S.