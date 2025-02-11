🏆 The view above the crowds | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Be careful out there: The region may see its biggest snowfall of the season this afternoon into Wednesday, with a forecast calling for 3 to 4 inches.

Didn’t make it to Broad Street to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win Sunday night — or want to spot yourself in the crowd? Enjoy this 360-degree view of the mayhem and merriment. Or if you want to relive the game itself, check out our moment-by-moment breakdown of the play that helped the Birds bring it home.

And the last bridge toll taker in Cape May County is nearing the end of an era in a tiny booth above Townsends Inlet. Here’s what to know today.

There’s nothing quite like Broad Street after a Philadelphia sports team wins a championship — the noise, the mess, the unruly joy.

🏆 In true form, Eagles fans celebrated Sunday night’s Super Bowl win by flooding the city’s major artery, partying with strangers and climbing infrastructure. Broad and Walnut went from empty (yet heavily barricaded) at 8 p.m. to human gridlock three hours later. By 2 a.m., all that was left was green confetti and empty cans.

🏆 And while the entire game was a masterclass in exceptional athleticism — on the Birds’ side, at least — a certain play stood apart as the one that clinched the win: rookie Cooper DeJean’s pick-six. The Eagles cornerback put his team into a early and commanding 17-0 lead, thanks to a touchdown run on a second-quarter interception.

In other winning news:

The E-ZPass takeover has been looming. Now, it’s here: As of April 1, the Cape May County bridge toll systems will be entirely electronic.

That means the end of an era for Rick Shetler, the last full-time toll taker left. The 65-year-old has been collecting cash and coins from Shore drivers for 40 years.

The work has changed in other ways during his decades doing it, Shetler told The Inquirer. While recent years’ shifts have been quieter as more travelers opt to pay via E-ZPass, some people — especially locals — still want to talk. He likens the job to a bartender.

“You have to be a people person a little bit,” Shetler said. “I could have a conversation and know everything about somebody in about two minutes.”

Shore reporter Amy S. Rosenberg has the story on the history and evolution of Cape May’s bridges, and those who cross them.

What you should know today

What we’re...

⭐ Looking to: The Birds for inspiration because of what makes the team great — innovation, boldness, and long-term planning.

⚾ Asking: These nine questions for the Phillies as spring training opens.

🙏 Thinking of: The 10-year-old boy still recovering from plane crash injuries who celebrated the Eagles win at CHOP.

🏥 Considering: Medicaid’s role in maintaining basic care for people with disabilities.

Photo of the day

Have a great Tuesday. I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

