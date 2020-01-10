The NFL offseason is all about change, and the Eagles wasted no time. Two coach firings were announced yesterday, and team leadership has pointed to significant roster shake-ups to come. Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane is offering you a chance to put your general manager hat on and decide which Eagles should stay and which should be shown the door.

A sentence for a 22-year-old Philadelphia man closes the door on the 2018 Rittenhouse Square stabbing case — which garnered widespread attention as it touched on issues that have long divided Philadelphia.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Eagles fire several coaches. Which players should go next?

Cast your vote for which Eagles players should stay or go this offseason.
staff
Cast your vote for which Eagles players should stay or go this offseason.

The Eagles’ season might be over, but things won’t be quieting down for some time. The team kicked off its offseason shakeups by firing offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Still, most eyes will be fixed on the roster — which general manager Howie Roseman plans to overhaul due to the organization’s disappointment with the past season.

So the question becomes, which players need to fly the coop? If you’d like to weigh in, check out our interactive “Eagles Stay or Go" tool to decide on each player and see how other fans are voting.

Michael White sentenced in Rittenhouse Square stabbing case

Michael White testified that he fatally stabbed Sean Schellenger during a confrontation near Rittenhouse Square in 2018 in self-defense. He was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter but was sentenced to two years’ probation yesterday.

Evidence tampering was the lone charge that jurors affirmed against the 22-year-old for actions he took after fleeing the scene.

The sentence marks the likely end of a saga that touched on issues that have long divided the city, such as race, class, and opportunity.

Gunman dead after firing at police in Frankford during a two-hour standoff

Philadelphia police responded to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in Frankford yesterday, where a gunman fired multiple shots at authorities. Police say the standoff began about 1:05 p.m. after parole officers arrived at a home to serve a warrant and the man opened fire.

After the gunman, who was on the second floor, fired at officers, a SWAT team returned fire, striking him, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five area schools were placed on “lock-in” status as the ordeal played out. Authorities say no officers or civilians were injured.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

“Smile if you missed the memo about the snow squall 😁.Thanks for sharing, @marianneruane.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Stepping back from Iran, war and royalty
Signe Wilkinson
Stepping back from Iran, war and royalty

“A retaliatory missile launch by Tehran that caused no casualties seemed a rare opportunity in the current climate to pivot from a war footing to talk of peace, but our bellicose-talking narcissist-in-chief failed to take the bait.”Columnist Will Bunch on President Trump’s opportunity to fight for peace.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | 🥊 Revenge

Boxing legend Benard Hopkins, left talks with Philadelphia boxer Jesse Hart as he trains for his upcoming fight.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Boxing legend Benard Hopkins, left talks with Philadelphia boxer Jesse Hart as he trains for his upcoming fight.

Philly boxer Jesse Hart looks up to local boxing legend Bernard Hopkins — so much so that his fight this weekend carries extra meaning because he’ll have the opportunity to avenge his mentor.