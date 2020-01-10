The NFL offseason is all about change, and the Eagles wasted no time. Two coach firings were announced yesterday, and team leadership has pointed to significant roster shake-ups to come. Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane is offering you a chance to put your general manager hat on and decide which Eagles should stay and which should be shown the door.
A sentence for a 22-year-old Philadelphia man closes the door on the 2018 Rittenhouse Square stabbing case — which garnered widespread attention as it touched on issues that have long divided Philadelphia.
The Eagles’ season might be over, but things won’t be quieting down for some time. The team kicked off its offseason shakeups by firing offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.
Still, most eyes will be fixed on the roster — which general manager Howie Roseman plans to overhaul due to the organization’s disappointment with the past season.
So the question becomes, which players need to fly the coop? If you’d like to weigh in, check out our interactive “Eagles Stay or Go" tool to decide on each player and see how other fans are voting.
Michael White testified that he fatally stabbed Sean Schellenger during a confrontation near Rittenhouse Square in 2018 in self-defense. He was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter but was sentenced to two years’ probation yesterday.
Evidence tampering was the lone charge that jurors affirmed against the 22-year-old for actions he took after fleeing the scene.
The sentence marks the likely end of a saga that touched on issues that have long divided the city, such as race, class, and opportunity.
Philadelphia police responded to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in Frankford yesterday, where a gunman fired multiple shots at authorities. Police say the standoff began about 1:05 p.m. after parole officers arrived at a home to serve a warrant and the man opened fire.
After the gunman, who was on the second floor, fired at officers, a SWAT team returned fire, striking him, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five area schools were placed on “lock-in” status as the ordeal played out. Authorities say no officers or civilians were injured.
- More than three weeks after the impeachment of President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that she planned to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate “soon,” but still has concerns over the Senate’s ability to deliver a fair trial.
- A South Jersey teenager has been ordered detained on murder charges in the death of a Camden County deli owner who prosecutors say was "well respected” in his community.
- In a big shift from relative obscurity and inaction, Philadelphia’s labor enforcement office has identified three local employers as “bad actors” for breaking the city’s labor laws.
- Jennifer and Drew Gobrecht call their baby “a perfect miracle.” And that isn’t an exaggeration. Two-month-old Benjamin is the first baby born as part of Penn Medicine’s uterine transplant program.
- Just weeks after disclosing a data breach that impacted customers, Wawa is launching a tiny concept store in Center City. It includes innovations like a walk-up window but is missing some familiar Wawa staples.
- 🗳 During a contentious moment, presidential candidate Joe Biden told an immigrant-rights activist to “go vote for Trump." Now, Carlos E. Rojas is working for one of Biden’s most high-profile Democratic rivals.
- 🌿 Green Aisle Grocery, run by a pair of South Philly brothers, was known for seasonal produce and organic pantry staples. They’re closing the doors for good and you can cash in.
- 🤔 Anything on your mind? If so, you might want to check out the Philly pop-up booth where you can ask a philosopher anything you’d like.
- 📺 NBC’s Weekend Today is swapping one Philly lady for another on the anchor desk, giving the gig to a Germantown Friends grad with Fairmount roots.
- 🦉 In other television news, ESPN is making sure that one of its longtime faces, a proud Temple graduate, isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
- 🏀 And Sixers star Joel Embiid could miss extended time after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand.
“A retaliatory missile launch by Tehran that caused no casualties seemed a rare opportunity in the current climate to pivot from a war footing to talk of peace, but our bellicose-talking narcissist-in-chief failed to take the bait.” — Columnist Will Bunch on President Trump’s opportunity to fight for peace.
- For its latest Pro/Con, the Inquirer opinion team turned to experts to debate whether officials who block people on social media are violating the First Amendment.
- In an effort to make a dangerous Philly intersection safer, the city plans to scrap the area’s traffic lights. Architecture critic Inga Saffron explains why the surprising alternative could work.
- After the hit that knocked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of his first playoff game, the Undefeated declares that it’s time for the NFL to do something to protect a growing number of mobile signal-callers.
- Philly’s new top cop will serve and protect with a rather interesting name considering her job. Billy Penn examines the history behind Danielle Outlaw’s last name.
- If you thought new music from the late rapper Mac Miller was a thing of the past, think again. The Los Angeles Times explains why his upcoming posthumous album could be a classic.
Philly boxer Jesse Hart looks up to local boxing legend Bernard Hopkins — so much so that his fight this weekend carries extra meaning because he’ll have the opportunity to avenge his mentor.